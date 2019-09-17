'The Great Believers' is a reason to believe

Rebecca Makkai’s acclaimed novel “The Great Believers” has been selected as the 2019 One Book, One San Diego.

Published in 2018, “The Great Believer” was named a book of the year by just about every major newspaper, website and publishing periodical in the country, including The New York Times Book Review, The Washington Post and Publisher’s Weekly.

In addition, Makkai’s novel was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, and won the ALA Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, along with many other awards and distinctions.

“The Great Believers” begins with the funeral of Nico, a young gay man in Chicago during the AIDS crisis in 1985. As the epidemic devastates Chicago’s overlapping gay and arts community, curator Yale Tishman, latches on to Nico’s little sister, Fiona.

The narrative switches back and forth between Chicago and Paris thirty years later, where Fiona, now a mother, is searching for her daughter who is become involved in a mysterious group called the Hosanna Collective.

“The Great Believers” is a heat-wrenching novel filled with a large cast of characters astounded by their circumstances. It’s sprawling narrative includes Paris between the wars, modern art, contemporary cults, and an HIV virus that isn’t going away—today approximately 1 million Americans are infected.

Makkai, who did an enormous amount of research for the novel, puts her characters through the ringer. When things seem like they can’t get any worse, they do; yet they carry on. It’s a novel about hope and it’s flipside resilience. Here’s Yale, waiting on the results of a blood test:

“In 11 days he’d have his results. And maybe then he’d long for this purgatory, the time when he could sit at his desk clinging to some small splinter of hope.”

“The Great Believers” is the perfect selection for San Diego, a beautiful city that is often reluctant to confront its ugly truths.

To celebrate the One Book, One San Diego launch, Makkai will appear at the Balboa Theater in San Diego on Thursday, September 19. The event will also include a presentation by Terry Cunningham, chief of the STD, HIV and Hepatitis Branch of Public Health Services for San Diego County, as well as a performance by the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus.