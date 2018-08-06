The science and the fury of 'Give Me Your Hand'

When Megan Abbott isn’t setting the literary world on fire with a new book, her Twitter feed is full of photos celebrating the birthdays of film stars and scribblers from the 1920s through the ’40s, an era when the black and white films matched the sensibilities of their heroes.

One gets the sense that these are Abbott’s patron saints: smart, sharply dressed, always ready with a savage quip, and if someone crosses them, well, best watch out.

Although Abbott’s writing is feverishly lush and the subjects of her recent books were more contemporary, Abbot herself is something of a throwback. There’s a hardboiled edge to her writing, and the trouble her characters get into inevitably leads to desperate decisions and gruesome violence. Before it’s all over, it feels like the whole world is out to get them.

Give Me Your Hand—recently published by Little, Brown & Company—is set in the world of corporate science. Kit Owens is on the break of landing a coveted position at a laboratory run by Dr. Severin, a hard-charging scientist who has dedicated her life to studying an extreme form of PMS known as premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), whose symptoms include anxiety, depression and boundless rage.

As the only woman on Dr. Severin’s team, Kit’s ambition is disrupted by the arrival of another female scientist at the lab. Tall, gaunt and strikingly beautiful, Diane Fleming would be a formidable competitor for anyone, but especially so for Kit who was friends with Diane during their senior year of high school. Kit, however, has one advantage: She knows a terrifying secret about Diane’s past that could ruin her career.

The novel begins with alternating chapters titled “THEN” and “NOW,” which explore Kit and Diane’s relationship while pushing the story’s themes along. “There’s a funny feeling in my chest, an odd exhilaration, like the time I finally sat down for my AP Chem exam or when I spent the hour before my oral exams eating a maple glazed at the Donut Hut instead of reviewing my notes. The sense that the dread is about to come to an end and no matter what happens, at least the dread will be past,” Kit recounts in one passage.

About halfway through the novel, the action moves into high gear. The result is a book that combines the best elements of crime, mystery and suspense without committing to any particular genre. Abbott’s focus is on the women at the heart of her unforgettable story.

Abbott’s fans grow with each new book but with a number of film and television projects in the works (she was a writer on the HBO show The Deuce), she seems destined to join her pantheon of hardboiled heroes.