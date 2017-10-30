The sweet surprises of ‘These Days of Candy’

Manuel Paul López’s new poetry collection, These Days of Candy, published by Noemi Press this month, is full of sweet surprises.

The long middle section that gives the book its title behaves like a novel with a cast of recurring characters with names such as Don Felipe, Mouse Pad Becky and Elias The Doom Boy aka ETDB, which Urban Dictionary tells me stands for Entitled Tech Douchebag.

These Days of Candy is a kind of quest with Don Felipe, who may or may not be a firefly, leading ETDB to see an enigmatic figure known as Mr. Signal. The poem is full of stage directions, includes hashtags and even comes with a track listing with precise cues for the music.

In one sequence, Mouse Pad Becky ruminates on the existence of humankind, “…our water evaporates, and we’re all left holding cellular phones trying to make the one call that will save us. But numbers are always wrong, they’re always wrong, ETDB. It’s horrible.”

What are we to make of all this? One of the epigraphs (“There is nothing wrong with me but life”) may provide a clue. Its author, Kenneth Patchen, was a prominent postwar San Francisco poet whose audacity on the page influenced the Beat Generation. He published more than 30 books during his lifetime (a dozen more were released after he passed away).

Patchen experimented with form, writing several pseudo-novels filled with illustrations and text of various fonts and sizes. Sometimes the text would run vertically down the page or across several pages before revealing their message, or would form images unto themselves to amplify the meaning of the words.

Though Patchen has been dead for over 35 years, one of his novels, The Journals of Albion Moonlight, was re-released by New Directions earlier this year.

López, who is an assistant professor of English at San Diego City College, appears to channel Patchen’s prose experiments and offbeat brand of secular humanism. His plotless quest is punctuated with exclamations to live as best we can before we “disintegrate.”

“Dream good dreams, he said. After all, that is all there ever is, he said.”

Whether “he” is López, Patchen or some other elusive literary light, it’s good advice and entertaining reading.

Manuel Paul López will be reading from “These Days of Candy” on Sunday, Dec. 3 at Non-Standard Lit Reading Series at Gym Standard (2903 El Cajon Blvd.) in North Park.