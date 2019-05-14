The true lies of ‘The Greatest Story Ever Sold’

I read The Greatest Story Ever Sold: The Decline and Fall of Truth from 9/11 to Katrina, Frank Rich’s account of George W. Bush’s presidency, during the run up to the release of the heavily redacted Mueller Report. This was definitely not a good idea.

Donald Trump’s uniquely despicable personality makes him an easy target of, well, pretty much everyone who isn’t racist or rich. But Trump’s reality-warping presidency obscures the awfulness of Bush’s time in office.

The story of the Bush administration’s craven dissembling as they manufactured the case for the invasion of Iraq should still fill every American with rage. But they couldn’t have done it without the assistance of a compliant media. The bootlickers at Fox News fell in line, but so did so-called respectable media figures like Bob Woodward, Judith Miller and Robert Novak. They all rolled over for Rove, Rumsfeld and Cheney.

What was most disturbing to me about The Greatest Story Ever Sold was how the administration went after not just the dissenters, but anyone who exposed their lies. That included people in the CIA and the State Department.

Sadly, Bush’s playbook has been adopted by the current administration. At a time when massive spin machines churn out partisan talking points designed to keep us in front of our screens, The Greatest Story Ever Sold is an antidote to the breathless reactions to tweets, speeches and press statements.

Rich lays out the facts in the administration’s own words. These assertions are bolstered by newspaper accounts and augmented with quotes culled from various media sources. It’s an outstanding example of contemporary history that everyone should read because we clearly haven’t learned our lesson.

Strangely, Rich doesn’t consider the cost to the Iraqi people in his accounting. Rich’s story is hyper-focused on American politicians, media figures and troops. Perhaps this decision was made to present the failings of the Bush administration in a context that would appeal to an American audience. But clearly, the Iraqi people paid the biggest price for America’s unprovoked attack on their nation, and that should be acknowledged.

While history will not be kind to the Trump administration, at least they haven’t started any wars—yet. Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld and Rove had war on their minds from the moment they set foot in the Oval Office. The blood of hundreds of thousands of people is on their hands, and they know it.

Sadly, not enough Americans do.