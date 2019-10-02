The Unforgiven

Mark Haines, the protagonist of Patrick Coleman’s debut novel “The Churchgoer,” published earlier this year by Harper Collins, doesn’t have a lot going for him. The disgraced pastor has lost everything: his church, his family, and his reputation.

Stripped of his congregation, Mark works as a security guard on the graveyard shift and sleeps the day away in a run-down apartment in Oceanside. The highlight of his existence is the hour before sunrise when he paddles out into the surf to catch a few waves.

The rest of the time, Mark tries to keep his smoldering resentment at bay by minding his own business. But when he makes the mistake of buying a hamburger for a young woman in distress, his life turns upside down after she disappears.

Thrust into the role of a reluctant detective, Mark gets sucked into a sordid drama involving wild surfer parties, drug-dealing youth group leaders, and sleazy pastors with plenty of secrets. His good deed does not go unpunished and his own skeletons come tumbling out of the closet.

Despite Mark’s evangelical past, “The Churchgoer” is every bit as hardboiled as the crime novels of Raymond Chandler and Jim Thompson, who briefly lived in San Diego.

As a former preacher, Mark has a way with words and his once Christian worldview is decidedly caustic. Here’s Mark describing a former associate: “His thin lips parted to reveal a set of shimmering white teeth: perfect teeth, pristine teeth, the kind of smile you can’t help smiling back into on a face that would give a dermatologist a spiritual crisis.”

Coleman, who lives in Ramona and works at UCSD, dispatches his detective all over San Diego and takes pleasure in puncturing the myth of San Diego as America’s Finest City.

“The Churchgoer” is a tightly plotted noir with all the classic tropes of a detective novel; but it’s also an existential rumination on what it means to come to the end of things. The detective’s search for clues to solve the mystery stands in for man’s search for meaning in a world ruled by uncertainty.

“The wish for certainty,” Mark realizes, was a wish for death.”

“The Churchgoer," Harper Perennial, patrickcoleman.org/the-churchgoer