Otherness and thereness in Tommy Orange's 'There There'

Ever taken a trip and looked out the window of the car and thought, “Wow, there’s nothing out there”?

It’s a fallacy, of course, because even in the most distant desert, there’s always something there. It’s also a way we assert our own frame of reference onto things. When we say, “there’s nothing there,” we mean “there’s nothing there for me.”

This was the logic behind the United States government’s resettlement of the native population to reservations that were of little or no value to those doing the relocating.

Tommy Orange’s electrifying debut novel, There There, the New York Times bestseller that takes place mostly in Oakland, wrestles with ideas of thereness and otherness with language that is as playful as it is devastating.

Orange excels at defining things in a way so that they mean more than one thing at a time, sometimes opposite things, until they cancel the meaning out and the words are just there, meaning whatever you want them to mean.

Take this riff on what it’s like to be an urban Indian: “We know the smell of gas and freshly wet concrete and burned rubber better than we do the smell of cedar or sage or even fry bread—which isn’t traditional, like reservations aren’t traditional, but nothing is original, everything comes from something that came before, which was once nothing.”

The title comes from a remark Gertrude Stein made when visiting her old neighborhood in Oakland and found it had been transformed. “There is no there there,” she said.

This cuts to the heart of the matter when it comes to Orange’s novel. Most novels about Indians take place on reservations because that’s supposedly where Indians live. Most native people, however, live in cities, just like every other ethnic group in America. But if literature insists that Indians live on reservations, are urban Indians something less than real? Somehow less Indian?

These are the issues Orange tackles with skill and flair in There There. As the reader floats through the minds of the novel’s 12 narrators, all searching for something, it is the city of Oakland that asserts itself. The place that was right there all along.