Three new books of poetry and prose for Halloween

October is the perfect season for catching up on new horror flicks or revisiting old favorites, but there are plenty of spooky books out there too. Here’s a sampling of some recent poetry and prose to get readers in a morbid mood.

The Dead Girls Speak in Unison by Danielle Pafunda, published by Bloof Books earlier this year, is a book-length series of short poems in which the dead call out to the living with their desires and demands. “We count night by a plateful / of spiders, and later we count day / by the spiders’ shells.” By turns playful and macabre, Pafunda—who is a lecturer in literature at UCSD—weaves darkly portentous lines that will unleash our inner goths.

Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado was released to great acclaim this month by Graywolf Press and has already been named a finalist for the National Book Awards in Fiction. Machado blends a heady mix of fairy tales, erotica and magic realism that toys with the readers’ expectations and lingers in the imagination afterwards. My favorite story in the collection, the novella length “Especially Heinous: 272 Views of Law & Order SVU,” defies classification. Using the format of a TV Guide listing and the tropes of the show, Machado takes the SVU characters Benson and Stabler on an absurd yet haunting journey neither they, nor the show’s creators, ever could have imagined.

From the opening lines of Stephen Graham Jones’ new novella Mapping the Interior we know we’ve stepped into a different kind of story. “I was twelve the first time I saw my dead father cross from the kitchen doorway to the hall that led back to the utility room.” In Mapping the Interior Jones—author of over 20 books, most of them novels—uses the genre of the haunted house story to explore Native American issues. Junior, the young protagonist, is a sleepwalker who has trouble reconstructing the things that he sees and experiences in his home during his nighttime rambles. This serves as an apt metaphor for the systemic racism and injustices that his family faces. “You can leave the reservation, but your income level will land you in a reservation house, won’t it?” Mapping the Interior is a short, spooky book with a lot to say.