Tom McAllister bathes in blood

What does it mean to live in a dark age?

The phrase calls up images of peasants dying horrible deaths during the Middle Ages. When Petrarch coined the term in the 13th century, he was referring to the period after the collapse of the Roman Empire, but Tom McAllister’s new novel How to Be Safe suggests we’re living in a new dark age.

How to Be Safe explores the aftermath of a horrific school shooting. Anna Crawford is a teacher at the school who was suspended two weeks before the massacre. She is spared the actual tragedy, but is dragged into the drama by conspiracy theorists. The media and the muckrakers, police and politicians, the citizenry and the crackpots all have their roles to play.

“I received occasional emails from amateur detectives who accused me of helping the government run a false-flag operation,” Anna explains in the book. “Others admitted I hadn’t done the shooting—they acted like this was a gracious concession, admitting that all the facts existed as facts—but they still were convinced I was guilty of something… Facts are not facts at all; they’re just the first line of an argument.”

Virtually every action taken on behalf of Seldom Falls makes the situation worse for the community of survivors, of which Anna is one whether she admits it or not. “It’s a mistake to look at your past and imagine alternate outcomes, because time machines don’t exist, and even if they did, only the rich could afford them.”

How to Be Safe is not a realist novel. The mirror it holds up to society gives back warped reflections. In one passage, McAllister deconstructs the term “bloodbath”: to fill a bathtub with blood would require “forty humans worth.” By this logic, most bloodbaths can more accurately be described as blood sinks. “It’s important to be precise, to know exactly how much blood there is and how much is spilled. You don’t want to sensationalize it.”

For all its ironic assertions and satirical distortions, McAllister’s novel arrives at the truth of post-Trump America in a way that most nonfiction falls short. Where else will you find advice like this: “The world is in a prolonged state of massacre and the only thing we can do is try not to see it all at once.”

How to Be Safe is essential reading for those who hope to survive these new dark ages.