Vampira: Hollywood’s most unlikely starlet

She was a pin-up model, burlesque dancer and a hatcheck girl who came to Hollywood in search of fame and fortune.

She got her first break when she was cast in a gothic horror movie written by William Faulkner, but the production fell apart and the movie was never made.

Her next opportunity came in 1954 when she was invited to be the host of a television show that sent shockwaves through popular culture that can still be felt today.

Her name was Maila Nurmi but today she is fondly remembered by her screen name… Vampira.

In Vampira: Dark Goddess of Horror, published by Soft Skull Press, W. Scott Poole chronicles the life and times of Hollywood’s most unlikely starlet. Nurmi, a young Finnish-American woman fresh out of high school, came to Hollywood to make a name for herself.

That all changed after she won a costume contest where she dressed as a seductive vampire. With her astonishing 36-17-36 measurements, plunging neckline and arched eyebrows, she caught the attention of a producer and The Vampira Show was born.

She opened each episode of The Vampira Show with a scream that mixed terror with pleasure. Her delivery was a new kind of gothic camp, “completely subverting the image of the ‘50s housewife and turning her into a rebellious monster,” writes Poole.

She was like nothing else on television. She was profiled in LIFE Magazine and did a turn on Red Skelton’s show alongside Bela Lugosi. She was part of the Night Watch crew that hung out with James Dean. She was even named Night-Mayor of Hollywood.

But after her second season, The Vampira Show was abruptly cancelled. Vampira was uncompromising on and off the screen and her friendship with James Dean became fodder for Hollywood gossip magazines. After his untimely death, she was referred to as the “Black Madonna” who cast spells on Dean that led to his demise.

The truth wasn’t nearly so sensational: Vampira was too wild, too weird and too sexy for her time.

“There was so much repression,” Nurmi later remembered, “and people needed to identify with something explosive, something outlandish and truthful.”

After a brief appearance in Ed Wood Jr.’s super schlocky B-movie Plan 9 from Outer Space, she retreated into the shadows.

But Vampira endures. Her signature looks and mordant humor inspired pop culture icons like the character of Morticia of The Addams Family, Disney’s Maleficent and horror movie hostess Elvira. Yet after all these years, the wasp-waisted siren is still the most transgressive of them all.