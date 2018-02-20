VanderMeer’s uncertainty principle

The long-awaited adaptation of Annihilation, Jeff VanderMeer’s breakthrough work of speculative fiction published by FSG in 2014, hits the big screen this week. The question on everyone’s mind is how faithful director Alex Garland’s version will be to the source material.

The novel follows an expedition of unnamed explorers into Area X: a wilderness area cut off from the rest of the world where all manner of strange flora and fauna flourish. There are impenetrable swamps, enormous wild boar and a living text made out of organic material with a menacing message: “Where lies the strangling fruit that came from the hand of the sinner I shall bring forth the seeds of the dead to share with the worms...”

Not exactly welcoming. Even worse, this rambling, run-on sentence goes on and on in a seemingly endless subterranean tunnel.

The team, made up of four women, finds evidence of the gruesome fate of the expedition that came to Area X before them.

It’s a classic trope handed down from stories about seafarers encountering ghost ships, treasure seekers plundering lost tombs and space commandos stumbling upon derelict vessels. These discoveries all raise the same questions: What happened here? Will it happen to us?

The answers are especially relevant for the narrator of Annihilation because her husband was part of the doomed expedition just prior to her. This sets the stage for a confrontation with whatever it is that’s lurking in Area X.

So what can we expect from the movie? Garland suggests a loose interpretation of VanderMeer’s story when he calls his movie “a dream of the book.”

Maybe so, but it’s a little disassociating to read new, tie-in copies of the book and see five explorers pictured on the cover, not four. And there are many aspects of the trailer for Garland’s film that’s don’t sync up with the story as it unfolds in VanderMeer’s novel.

But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. VanderMeer’s story is extremely cerebral. Part of what makes the book so compelling is the reader is never sure to what extent the weirdness of Area X has infected the narrator and compromised her mental state.

“It may be clear by now that I am not always good at telling people things they feel they have a right to know,” she confesses toward the end.

The narrator’s unreliability heightens the reader’s suspense in a way that will be challenging to present in a visual medium. That ought to push Garland’s adaptation in a direction that’s a bit less ambiguous than the original, which is, after all, the first of three novels.

No matter how you plan on visiting Area X, prepare to have your expectations annihilated.