The winners of our annual photo contest

It seems like everyone is an amateur “photographer” these days. With the ubiquity of camera phones—not to mention all the filters, apps and tools at our disposal—it can often be difficult to judge the hundreds of submissions we receive for our annual photo contest. We do, however, take the judging very seriously and look for photos that not only capture a moment in time, but something that could not be easily replicated. Photos that are not simply aesthetically pleasing, but also speak to us on an internal level as well. The selection process is often difficult and full of intra-staff disagreements, but we all agree that the photos on this page are representative of some of the amazing shutterbugs we have in this city. Special thanks as always to George’s Camera in North Park for providing the winner with a new camera.

FIRST PLACE

× Expand Photo by Jake Rose “Laundromat”

SECOND PLACE

× Expand Photo by Marina Molodets “Welcome to San Diego”

THIRD PLACE

× Expand Photo by Stray Dog "Entry to Exposition"

HONORABLE MENTIONS

× Expand Photo by Tony Gidlund "Happy Dog and Pink Car"

× Expand Photo by Sean Dejecacion "Deadpool Texting Your Mom"

× Expand Photo by Jason Bang "Flyin' High"

× Expand Photo by Lauren Williams "Cactus Gloom"

× Expand Photo by Noel Cepeda "First Flight"

× Expand Photo by Jessica Rae Cortez "Del Mar, Seaside"

× Expand Photo by Phillip Silverstein "The Pillars at the Park"