‘A Little Night Music’ is lengthy, but charming

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott A Little Night Music

For those hopeless romantics who’ve dreamed of waltzing seemingly without end, there is A Little Night Music. Stephen Sondheim’s 1973 musical (with a book by Hugh Wheeler and based on the 1955 Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night)—about a countryside gathering of spouses and lovers—is composed largely in three-quarter time. The story’s players exist in a world in which there is a rhythm to life, not only to its acquiescence to growing older but its youthful pursuit of the embraceable.

A Little Night Music was Artistic Director Sean Murray’s first production when his formerly Rolando-based Cygnet Theatre moved into its Old Town space 10 years ago. Coming full circle, Cygnet is again staging Sondheim’s musically complex work, with Murray again directing and starring as the principal male role of Frederik Egerman. Karole Foreman, last seen at Cygnet in 2016’s Stupid Fucking Bird, plays faded performer Desiree Armfeldt, the true love of Frederik’s life.

A Little Night Music is best known for “Send in the Clowns,” arguably the most poignant song Sondheim has written. Its performance by Foreman midway through Act II, then later reprised in a tender exchange between Foreman and Murray, is indeed the high point of a score that is by turns studied and operatic. The elaborate ensemble numbers, including the opening “Night Waltz” and the first-act-culminating “A Weekend in the Country” are more reflective of the show’s tonality.

Murray has enlisted a prodigious cast. Standout performances are delivered by Sandy Campbell, who plays the wry spouse of a foppish, philandering dragoon (David S. Humphrey), as well as from Anise Ritchie as Desiree’s mother with a past. And then there’s Murray himself, perhaps picking up where he left off a decade ago.

This is a lengthy show (should it have been A Lot of Night Music?), and its second act, when all the lovers and schemers congregate for that titular weekend in the country, boasts the majority of the memorable sequences. A Little Night Music is elegantly costumed (by Jeanne Reith) and choreographed (by David Brannen), and like Shakespeare’s enchanted forest trifles, it is charming from start to finish.

A Little Night Music runs through April 22 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. $43-$64; cygnettheatre.com

Opening:

Bachelorette: Leslye Headland’s dark comedy about three bridesmaids who go on a vice-filled tear after ruining their friend’s wedding dress. Presented by Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company, it opens March 15 at Diversionary’s Black Box Theatre in Hillcrest.

The Happiest Place on Earth: The West Coast premiere of Phillip Dawkins’ one-man show about an infamous trip his family took to Disneyland after their father (Dawkins’ grandfather) dies. Directed by Jonathan L. Green, it opens in previews March 15 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest.

The Heir Apparent: David Ives’ comedic adaptation of a Jean-François Regnard play about a broke commoner who will do anything to prove he’s worthy of the maiden Isabelle. Presented by the Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department, it opens March 15 at the Stagecoach Theatre in El Cajon. grossmont.edu

Legally Blonde: The Musical: A musical adaptation of the hit film about a co-ed who leaves an entitled life in Malibu to chase her boyfriend to Harvard Law School. Presented by STAR Repertory Theatre, it opens for three performances March 15 at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. artcenter.org

Fuddy Meers: A staged reading of David Lindsay Abaire’s comic romp about a woman with a rare case of amnesia who is kidnapped by a man claiming to be her brother. Presented by Carlsbad Playreaders, it happens March 19 at the Schulman Auditorium at the Carlsbad City Library. carlsbadplayreaders.org

Now Playing:

Company: Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning musical about an unapologetic bachelor who begins to question his single life after a series of interactions with married friends. Directed by Stephen Brotebeck, it runs through March 17 at the SDSU Experimental Theatre in the College Area. ttf.sdsu.edu

The Skriker: Caryl Churchill’s playful drama about a fairy who transforms itself into various people and things in order to manipulate the lives of two young mothers. Directed by Jon Reimer, it runs through March 17 at the Arthur Wagner Theatre at UC San Diego in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: The musical production based on the Disney movie about a grumpy hairball and the belle who loves him. Presented by the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture, it runs through March 18 at the Garfield Theatre in La Jolla. sdcjc.org

Macbeth: A young prince murders and schemes his way to the throne of Scotland in Shakespeare’s bloody classic. Presented by Trinity Theatre Company, it runs through March 18 at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center in Downtown. trinityttc.org

This Random World: The West Coast premiere of this comedy about missed chances and connections told from the perspective of various characters. Written by Steven Dietz, it runs through March 18 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach.

Smoke on the Mountain: An encore production of Connie Ray’s gospel-fueled bluegrass musical about a family of singers who hit the road in post-Depression America. Presented by Lamb’s Players Theatre, it runs through March 18 at the AVO Playhouse in Vista. lambsplayers.org

Women in Jeopardy!: Wendy MacLeod’s comedy about two divorcees playing detective when their friend begins to date a suspicious dentist. It runs through March 18 at the Broadway Theatre in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

Camping with Henry & Tom: In Mark St. Germain’s comedy, Henry Ford and Thomas Edison bring President Harding along on their annual camping trip, with disastrous results. It runs through March 25 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Lend Me a Tenor: Set in 1930’s Cleveland, a manager of an opera company must scramble after his lead singer drops dead. Presented by Vanguard, it runs through March 25 at the Westminster Theatre in Point Loma. vanguardsd.org

‘Night Mother: Marsha Norman’s Pulitzer-winning play about a middle-aged woman who has to confront some longstanding personal issues after moving back in with her mom. Directed by James Darvas, it runs through March 25 at the Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Spike Heels: Teresa Rebeck’s biting dramedy about four morally flawed New York characters caught in a series of love triangles. Directed by Charley Miller, it runs through April 7 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

A Bench in the Sun: Two lifelong friends become rivals when they begin competing for the affection of a woman who just moved into the retirement home. Written by Ron Clark, it runs through April 8 at PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

A Jewish Joke: Set in 1950s Hollywood, a blacklisted Jewish screenwriter fights back against the Communist witch hunt the best way he knows how: with his jokes. Presented by the Roustabouts Theatre Co., it runs through April 8 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. theroustabouts.org

A Little Night Music: In Stephen Sondheim’s musical, a freewheeling woman gets caught up when both of her lovers show up with their wives to a weekend in the country. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through April 22 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com