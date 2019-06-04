‘A Walk in the Woods’ still relevant after all these years

× Expand Photo by Aaron Rumley A Walk in the Woods

In its sedate but steely reflection on nuclear disarmament, Lee Blessing’s A Walk in the Woods manages to be idealistic and cynical at the same time. It’s also highly fatalistic. This is not merely because Soviet negotiator Andrey Botvinnik (David Ellenstein) and his American counterpart John Honeyman (J. Todd Adams) are of different mindsets. Each, in his own way, badly wants the superpower nation he represents to make concessions and to see a pathway to peace.

But in Blessing’s 1988 play, now onstage at North Coast Repertory Theatre, the more diplomatically battle-scarred Andrey already knows what John, the relative newbie at high-level negotiations, will soon learn: That the appearance of negotiating disarmament is the best they can do. It’s even, according to Andrey, the goal of their sensitive dialogues.

Are the madness of nukes and the fruitlessness of negotiation as relevant more than 30 years later? Look no further than the failed U.S.-North Korea talks (and of late, the deadly consequences, under Kim Jong-un’s reign, of that failure). Look no further than Donald Trump boasting of having the bigger nuclear button.

Polemics aside, A Walk in the Woods is a showcase for two actors who have been given the chance to play vivid characters. Andrey is the larger-than-life of the two, a gesturing, charming fellow for whom formality is “argument with its hair combed.” Ellenstein’s portrayal is earnest, understated and full of fun—just the kind of fun that Adams’ sober American diplomat does not find appropriate. Occupying the less engaging role, Adams succeeds in ultimately conveying John Honeyman’s innate human frailties. The playwright was smart enough not to allow his character study to devolve into a sentimental, opposites-attract buddy story. Andrey’s and John’s bond is their mutual, agonizing frustration.

Richard Baird directs the production with respect for the material and for the actors, while the Swiss woods set by Marty Burnett—just an inviting bench in a bucolic clearing of forest complete with birds chirping high in the trees—is a serene spot for an audience to spend two hours.

For a Cold War drama, A Walk in the Woods has no shortage of warmth.

A Walk in The Woods runs through June 23 at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. $42-$53; northcoastrep.org

Opening:

Sonnets for an Old Century: Jóse Rivera’s anthology-style play that showcases a series of sonnets presented as if they’re the final testament of the characters. Directed by Kym Pappas, it opens June 5 for four performances at the Arthur Wagner Theatre at UC San Diego in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

In Every Generation: A staged reading of Ali Viterbi’s family dramedy about a Jewish family tackling big topics over a Passover dinner. Part of the Jewish Arts Festival, it happens June 6 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Students from John Paul the Great Catholic University’s Acting Program will perform Shakespeare’s fantastical comedy filled with fairies, an Amazon queen and an honest Puck. It happens June 6 at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. artcenter.org

John Ferguson: A small-town family’s faith is tested in the face of being evicted from their farm. Written by St. Ervine Ferguson, it opens June 7 at the Community Actors Theatre in Oak Park. communityactorstheatre.com

Wiesenthal: Tom Dugan’s one-man-play about a Holocaust survivor who becomes a Nazi hunter after the war. Directed by Jenny Sullivan, it opens June 10 for two performances at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Mixtape: A “totally awesome” musical revue of the fashion, fads and songs of the 1980s. Directed by Kerry Meads, it opens June 12 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

The Producers: Mel Brooks’ musical comedy a producer and an accountant who concoct a plan to stage the biggest Broadway flop ever only to have it backfire. Presented by Moonlight Stage Prodiuctions, it opens June 12 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Now Playing:

Venus in Fur: The lines between acting and reality blur in David Ives’ erotic drama about a playwright who falls for his lead actress. Directed by James Darvas, it runs through June 15 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista.

The Old Man and the Old Moon: PigPen Theatre Co.’s fantastical musical about a man who must leave his lunar duties behind in order to find his wife. Directed by Desha Crownover, it runs through June 16 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Pride and Prejudice: In the stage adaptation of Jane Austen’s iconic novel, the outspoken and independent Elizabeth Bennet ponders marriage with the aristocratic Mr. Darcy. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through June 16 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical about a vengeful barber who begins to kill customers. Directed by Manny Bejarano, it runs through June 16 at the OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

Significant Other: A gay man in New York City begins to question his capacity to be loved after his friends all begin to get married. Written by Joshua Harmon, it runs through June 23 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. diversionary.org

Move Over, Mrs. Markham: This comedic British farce centers on a series of misunderstandings and miscommunications that result in a series of couples and loves to all gather at the same London flat. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through June 30 at the Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Put Your House in Order: Part romantic comedy, part thriller, this world-premiere play centers on a first date that quickly turns into something deadly serious. Directed by Lili-Anne Brown, it runs through June 30 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

What You Are: JC Lee’s world premiere play about an alienated man trying to put his life together after an incident at work. Directed by Patricia McGregor, it runs through June 30 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Little Shop of Horrors: The classic comedic musical about a nerdy flower shop employee who develops a bizarre relationship with a talking carnivorous plant. Directed by Alan Menken, it runs through Aug. 4 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org