‘Amadeus’ retains all its potency

× Expand Photo by Aaron Rumley “Amadeus” at North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre has opened its 38th season with a resounding production of Peter Shaffer’s drama “Amadeus,” the acclaimed 1979 play about the Imperial Kappelmeister of Vienna, Antonio Salieri, and his envy of young Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

As written by Shaffer, it was an envy that quickly turned toxic and quite possibly lethal. “Amadeus” went on five years later to become an Oscar-winning film that spread this theory to the larger public. (Officially, Mozart was said to have died, at 35 years old, from “severe military fever.”)

The character of Salieri is the crucial one in “Amadeus,” which is told in flashback from his point of view, beginning in a wheelchair as an old man stretching back to his 30s when Mozart was an amazing prodigy but also an irritatingly precocious young man. At North Coast Rep, the role of Salieri is filled with towering commitment and intensity by Tony Amendola, who brings out all of the calculating coldness the playwright instilled in the man (and which may well have existed). So potent is Amendola’s performance that it swamps a genuinely sensitive one by Rafael Goldstein as Mozart. But that is the nature of the play itself. Shaffer’s Mozart possesses tremendous charisma and childlike playfulness—and a little arrogance, too—but he proves no match as an adversary to Salieri.

There’s a grim inevitability to the sinister machinations of Salieri in North Coast Rep’s production. The impudent wackiness of Mozart, unlike in the film version, never dilutes the intensity of the story. Much credit for this consistency of mood and tenor must go to director Richard Baird and to a supporting ensemble that doesn’t overplay its collective hand. Among that supporting cast is Kathryn Tkel, whose turn as Mozart’s wife Constanze is multifaceted and moving.

Exits and entrances are handled gracefully on a sparse set designed by Marty Burnett. Elisa Benzoni’s late 18th century/early 19th century costumes highlight the pretensions of the court of Vienna while also emphasizing the vast difference in the staid Salieri’s and impetuous Mozart’s personalities.

Forty years after its debut onstage, “Amadeus” continues to enthrall and mystify.

“Amadeus” runs through October 6 at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. $49-$60; northcoastrep.org.

Opening:

“Monsieur Chopin:” Artist Hershey Felder, who has portrayed in one-man shows with piano the great masters from Beethoven to Tchaikovsky to Irving Berlin, created this show about Fryderyk Chopin back in 2006. This updated version returns for a limited run at the San Diego Repertory Theatre downtown through September 29.

“The Virgin Trial:” This play by Kate Hennig, who wrote about Elizabeth I (as a younger girl) in “The Last Wife,” this time depicts the future queen of England as a 15-year-old under fire from all sides in the volatile Tudor Court. It runs at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town through October 6.

“Victor/Victoria:” The talented Allison Spratt-Pearce stars in this gender-bending musical based on the popular 1982 film with Julie Andrews that was directed by her husband, Blake Edwards. It runs outside on the Moonlight Amphitheatre stage in Vista through September 28.