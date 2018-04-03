‘American Mariachi’ and ‘Beachtown’ deal in music and memories

× Expand Photo by Jim Cox American Mariachi

American Mariachi is extremely sentimental, but José Cruz González’s new play has its heart in the right place: wrapped around a musical art form that is deeply ingrained in Mexico’s history, culture and people. The mariachi performances onstage in this world premiere at the Old Globe—presented in association with Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company and directed by James Vasquez—are by turns rousing and romantic. They bring to mind times that are both merry and bittersweet, as is stated with simple eloquence in one of the songs during the one-act production, “music is memory.”

And memory is key to the 1970s story, in which the loving and dauntless Lucha (Jennifer Paredes) sets out to form an all-woman mariachi group, not just to break barriers but to be able to perform a song for her Alzheimer’s-afflicted mother (Doreen Montalvo) from her elusive past. Lucha’s neophyte mariachi recruits are familiar character types, but each is engaging in their own ways and all, including Paredes, actually do perform by the play’s end (a five-man mariachi group does so throughout). With its music and gorgeous costumes, American Mariachi (not sure why it’s called that) is beautiful to hear and see even if it does pull with persistence at the heartstrings.

American Mariachi runs through April 29 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. $30-and-up; theoldglobe.org

****

Props to San Diego Repertory Theatre for serving up something decidedly different: a fully interactive production titled Beachtown, in which audience members are more like attendees at a community council meeting than theatergoers. In this immersive conception by Herbert Siguenza and Rachel Grossman, “Beachtown” is a veiled name for San Diego, and the occasion of the meeting is the 100th Anniversary Time Capsule Day Ceremony. Actors portraying Beachtown officials facilitate audience debate and ultimately voting for what should go into, and not go into, a commemorative time capsule.

Some of this is supposed to be fun, such as the spontaneous sing-along about, of all things, the tuna industry, but Beachtown never truly seems like theater. It’s a long game of pretend participation. There should be more giddiness and less audience speechifying and tiresome counting of votes.

Beachtown runs through April 15 in the Lyceum Space in Horton Plaza, Downtown. $20-$65; sdrep.org

Opening:

Now playing:

