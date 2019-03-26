‘Angels’ soars at Cygnet

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes

For its annual presentation of two shows in rotating repertory, Cygnet Theatre is staging a 25th anniversary production of Tony Kushner’s epic Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes. The two-part masterpiece which, according to the Cygnet program, Kushner pitched as being about “Mormons, Roy Cohn and AIDS,” gets an electrifying, all-out staging in Old Town that includes a strong cast directed by Sean Murray. That cast includes Alex Bodine in the harrowing role of Prior Walter and James Newcomb as the despicable Cohn, both of whom are afflicted with the inscrutable and terrible virus.

Part One: Millennium Approaches, which establishes the characters who interweave in Reagan’s 1985 America, showcases Kushner’s dexterity of language and razor-sharp perception of the body politic of the time. (Parallels to the present day are eerily appropriate.) The coming millennium and the emerging horror of AIDS fill the air with fear and extreme anxiety. In addition to the visceral performances of Bodine and Newcomb, Connor Sullivan also stands out as the emotionally and sexually conflicted Joe Pitt, and Wil Bethmann brings manic ferocity to the role of Louis Ironson, Prior’s over-intellectualizing lover. The sound effects that sometimes accompany the narrative can be jarring, but they do not overwhelm the urgency of the story.

Part Two: Perestroika is definitely the lesser of the two halves, though not by much. Fantasy sequences (or are they?) and a feverish scene between Prior and The Angel (Debra Wanger) contribute touches of surrealism. Elsewhere, Kushner injects notes of outright humor into the unfolding drama. Perestroika does provide key moments to shine for Rosina Reynolds, who beautifully plays multiple roles throughout both shows. Kevane La’Marr Coleman reprises the part of a nurse and friend to Prior that he played in ion theatre’s superb 2011 production of Angels in America.

The prolificacy of Kushner and the stamina of Cygnet’s ensemble (the two parts add up to between six and seven hours of live theater) combine for an emotionally exhausting, but stalwart 25th anniversary of this modern masterpiece.

Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes runs through April 20 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. (Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika run in rotating repertory.) $25-$60; cygnettheatre.com

Opening:

Monty Python’s Spamalot: A “Young@Part” production of the legendary comic troupe’s musical parody about the Knights of the Round Table. Presented by the Theatre School @ North Coast Rep, it opens March 28 for four performances at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastreptheatreschool.org

Mr. and Mrs. Fitch: Two gossip columnists, fearing their careers might be in jeopardy, make up a fictional celebrity that soon takes on a life of its own. Written by Douglas Carter Beane and presented by Backyard Renaissance, it opens March 28 at the Moxie Theatre in Rolando. backyardrenaissance.com

Godspell: Stephen Schwartz’s musical interpretation of the Gospel of Matthew is set in New York City. Presented by Vanguard, it opens March 29 at the Westminster Theatre in Point Loma. vanguardsd.org

Life After: Britta Johnson’s new musical about a teenager searching for answers after her father mysteriously dies. Directed by Barry Edelstein, it opens March 29 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Return Engagements: Bernard Slade’s comedy presents the story of three couples in a series of vignettes and then catches up with them 25 years later. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it opens March 29 at the Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Jane Doe in the Quiet Room: A staged reading of Jack Shea’s new play. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it happens April 1 at the Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Now Playing:

Lost in Yonkers: Neil Simon’s Pulitzer-winning comedy about a New York family, led by a stern grandmother, who’s just trying to get by and get along after the son leaves town for work. It runs through March 31 at the Broadway Theatre in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

10 Out of 12: Anne Washburn’s brutally honest comedy about the pitfalls and shenanigans that often happen backstage during a technical theatre rehearsal. Directed by Keith Anderson, it runs through March 31 at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa.

Jake’s Women: Neil Simon’s classic comedy about a novelist who has flashbacks of the varying women that have come in and out of his life. Directed by Robyn Smith, it runs through April 7 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

Our Town: Thorton Wilder’s Pulitzer-winning drama follows two families in a small town in New Hampshire as they navigate love, marriage and death. Presented by Patio Playhouse Youth Theatre, it runs through April 7 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Diana: The world premiere musical tells the story of Princess Diana from her humble beginnings as a kindergarten teacher to her death in 1997. Written by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, it runs through April 14 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Chaps!: In WWII-era London, a crew of BBC workers must fill in for a group of cowboy singers when they don’t show up. Written by Jahnna Beecham & Malcolm Hillgartner, it runs through April 20 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Hedwig and the Angry Inch: John Cameron Mitchell’s queer-rock musical film tells the tale of a transgender East German rockstar who is just looking for her other half. Directed by Matt M. Morrow, it runs through April 22 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. diversionary.org

Bullshot Crummond: In this pulp fiction parody, British hero Hugh “Bullshot” Crummond must rescue a kidnapped scientist from an evil Count. Directed by Paul Morgavo, it runs through April 22 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Cabaret: The classic musical about an American writer swinging it up in a 1930s Berlin nightclub. Directed by Julia Cuppy, it runs through April 28 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Menopause The Musical: Four women with seemingly nothing in common bond over the travails of their changing bodies all set to the classic songs from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. It runs through June 2 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre