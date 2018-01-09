‘Around the World in 80 Days tests actors’ stamina

× Expand Photo courtesy of North Coast Repertory Theatre Will Vought (second from left) in 'Around the World in 80 Days'

Circumnavigating the globe in 80 days—in the pre-airplane travel 1870s, no less—was an ambitious enough prospect when the great French writer Jules Verne wrote an adventure novel about it, one that became a beloved classic. Today, a couple of centuries later, stand-up comedian/actor Will Vought is undertaking a daunting challenge of his own: He’s portraying 19 characters in a chaotic stage version of Verne’s story, one adapted by Mark Brown in 2001 and opening Saturday night, Jan. 13, at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach.

In this Around the World in 80 Days directed by Allison Bibicoff, five actors (Vought, Richard Baird, Loren Lester, Omri Schein and Lovlee Carroll) will play 42 characters in all, morphing, re-morphing and quick-changing their way through the tale of the intrepid Phileas Fogg and the many adventures he encounters on his global quest.

“I’ve never wrapped my head around playing that many roles at one time,” says Vought, who is billed as “Actor 1.” “There’s a lot of homework in building each personal story.”

Vought calls the production “in many ways fight or flight. You have five actors who are responsible for everything.” That means not only performing but also physically changing the set pieces that transform the action from one part of the world to another.

“It’s a little terrifying at times, but at the end of the day that’s what the gig is,” Vought says. “This show is a workout. We’re all going to lose 10, 15 pounds during the run.”

While Around the World in 80 Days is Vought’s debut at the North Coast Rep, he’s not new to theater, having appeared off-Broadway in Orgasms The Play and regionally in Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular. His film and TV credits include the movie Revolutionary Road and the CBS series The Good Wife. But if he had to list his preferred performance venues in order, Vought says standup would be number one, with theater second and television (“because I love money”) number three.

“Standup and theater are pure,” said Vought, making a comparison between the top two on his list. “They’re in the moment. They’re live experiences and you never know what can happen.”

Around the World in 80 Days runs through Feb. 4 at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. $46-$53; northcoastrep.org

