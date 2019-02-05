‘Aubergine’ and ‘Familiar’ examine family and heritage

× Expand Photo by Jim Carmody Aubergine

Musings on the association between food, memories and emotions are nothing new. Nor are ruminations on death. In this sense, Julia Cho’s Aubergine doesn’t exactly explore uncharted territory. Still, in spite of its familiarities, this dignified play about a dying father and his disconnected but dutiful son attending to him (with the help of a philosopher-king hospice nurse) is a graceful, ruminative piece. Toward its conclusion, Aubergine (the word means eggplant) postulates that, among other things, “death is food.” The two, one tangible the other anything but, are woven into the story of Ray (Brian Kim) and his father (Dana Lee) at the San Diego Repertory Theatre.

Director Todd Salovey oversees a production that, while heavy on platitudes (most of them coming from the hospice nurse played by Terrell Donnell Sledge), relies on the lyricism of Cho’s writing and earnest performances from its ensemble, which also includes Audrey Park, Yong Kim and Amanda Sitton. While the audience-facing monologues interspersing Ray’s story feel manufactured, their messages are heartfelt.

Aubergine runs through Feb. 17 in the Lyceum Space in Horton Plaza, downtown. $25-$69; sdrep.org

• • •

Tales about planning for a wedding, with all the requisite chaos and familial infighting, can be trite whether on the screen or on the stage. Familiar is not trite. That’s because actor-playwright Danai Gurira’s wedding story onstage at the Old Globe Theatre is both sensitive and substantive.

Heritage and tradition are at odds with assimilation and Midwestern comforts in the home of Donald and Marvelous Chinyaramwira (Danny Johnson and Cherene Snow), whose daughter Tendi (Zakiya Young) is about to be married. Encouraged by her fiercely traditional Auntie Anne (Wandachristine), Tendi has opted for a pre-wedding Zimbabwean ritual. The consternation that ensues, mainly from Marvelous, results in a lot of shouting and many genuinely funny lines.

Familiar even boasts its moments of physical comedy, the most physical of all coming at the very end of Act I. The play, directed by Edward Torres, does turn solemn in the second act, when a big reveal completely alters the tone, yet allows Johnson and Snow to deliver the show’s two most impassioned orations.

Familiar runs through March 3 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. $30 and up; theoldglobe.org

Opening:

The Wedding Singer: The stage adaptation of the film about a ’80s wedding singer who falls in love with an engaged woman. Presented by OB Theatre Co., it opens Feb. 7 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

Life is a Dream: Pedro Calderón de la Barca’s masterpiece about a prince who is imprisoned and later freed… but was it all a dream? Presented by UC San Diego Theatre, it opens Feb. 8 for five performances at the Mandell Weiss Forum in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

The Hour of Great Mercy: In Miranda Rose Hall’s world premiere play, a gay Jesuit priest leaves the church and travels to Alaska in hopes of reconciling with his estranged brother. Directed by Rosina Reynolds, it opens Feb. 9 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. diversionary.org

Tiny Beautiful Things: The West Coast premiere of Nia Vardalos’ (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) play that follows the complicated life of an advice columnist and the many readers she advises. Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, it opens Feb. 9 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Now Playing:

Moon Over Buffalo: This wacky comedy from Ken Ludwig centers on two washed-up actors who just might get a break when they hear Frank Capra is coming to town to see their play. Directed by Matthew Wiener, it runs through Feb. 10 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

And Then There Were None: Agatha Christie’s classic mystery where nine strangers on a deserted island must figure out which one of them is a murderer before another drops dead. Directed by Keith Anderson, it runs through Feb. 10 at the Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

People v. Beanstalk: This comical continuation of the famous fairy tale features Jack on trial for the murder of the giant with jury members pulled from the audience. Written by Neil Pisk, it runs through Feb. 10 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

Quibbling Siblings: Two kids find themselves competing in a game show that pits family members against each other in Greg Evans world premiere musical. It runs through Feb. 16 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Marie and Rosetta: George Brant’s musical play about Rosetta Tharpe, a singer, songwriter and guitarist who influenced countless rock legends, but who never received the attention she deserved. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Feb. 16 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Aubergine: With help from a visiting uncle, a Korean-American chef attempts to concoct a legendary soup in hopes it will save his ailing father. Writen by Julia Cho, it runs through Feb. 17 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Herland: In this new play, a septuagenarian and her friends plan a utopic retirement inside a garage with help from a teenage intern. Written by Grace McLeod, it runs through Feb. 17 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

A Boy and A Girl: In Greg Evans’ musical, two children born on the same day form a bond despite growing up among very different circumstances. It runs through Feb. 17 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune: Terrence McNally’s two-person play about a cook and a server who end up having a one-night stand only to see it blossom into something more. Directed by Jennifer Peters, it runs through Feb. 23 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Guys and Dolls: The classic Broadway musical about a degenerate gambler who falls in love with a missionary he’s been tasked to take to Havana. Directed by Justin Allen Slagle, it runs through Feb. 24 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Dancing Lessons: A young Autistic man prepares to accept an award with help from an injured dance instructor. Written by Mark St. Germain and presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through Feb. 24 at the Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre

Crazy For You: In George and Ira Gershwin’s classic musical, a New York banker is sent to foreclose on a run-down Nevada theater only to fall for the owner’s daughter. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through March 3 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Familiar: A Zimbabwean-American family is upended when their daughter insists on having a traditional African wedding. Written by Tony-nominated playwright Danai Gurira, it runs through March 3 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Smokey Joe’s Café: The hit Broadway musical features the songs of the iconic songwriters Leiber and Stoller, the duo behind hits such as “Charlie Brown,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Stand By Me.” Directed by Tony Houck, it runs through March 10 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org