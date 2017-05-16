‘Ballast’ and the gravity of gender

× Expand Photo by Simpatika Jacque Wilke and Skyler Sullivan in Ballast

The experiences of transitioning from one gender to the other and that of loving someone who does are poignantly conveyed in Ballast, a world-premiere play by Georgette Kelly at University Heights’ Diversionary Theatre. Kelly’s one-act drama can be self-consciously poetical and it leans heavily on the flying-as-freedom analogy, but her principal characters’ struggle for identity, for understanding of self, is as foundational as survival.

Newly transitioned Grace (Dana Aliya Levinson) and her wife Zoe (Jacque Wilke) are trapped between turmoil and hope. Grace’s position as a pastor in her church is in jeopardy, not because she has transitioned but because by doing so, she is told by her bishop (Dana Case), it means she is now in a homosexual marriage. That marriage to Zoe is also in jeopardy. Disoriented and missing the man she wed at the time, Zoe searches for escape, and perhaps more, in flying lessons. Intertwined with their story is that of Xavier (Maxton Miles Baeza), a spirited but tormented young girl in a boy’s body who has turned to self-mutilation, and Xavier’s doubly spirited friend Savannah (Jennifer Paredes), artless and wise beyond her years. Briskly paced for such a ruminative piece, Ballast is constructed primarily of short, two-character scenes. Under Matt Morrow’s skilled direction, this rhythm does not diminish their import.

Diversionary’s cast is formidable. The always-expressive Wilke wholly inhabits Zoe’s inner conflict and is genuine enough to bring off the heavy-handedness of the flying-lesson scenes imparted with much significance by her instructor (Skyler Sullivan). Levinson’s character seems numbly unhappy throughout, and Grace’s relationship to her faith is never quite clear. Baeza’s vitality as Xavier, meanwhile, is complemented by Paredes’ fun-loving Savannah, and their quiet and revealing moments together linger.

Ballast is no detached case study of gender. Both its transgender and cisgender (people who identify with the sex of their birth) figures strive as we all do for the joys of not only knowing one’s self but knowing and cherishing others as well.

Ballast runs through June 4 at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. $15-$45; diversionary.org

Opening:

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story: The hit musical about the bespectacled ‘50s musician who changed rock ‘n’ roll forever and (spoiler alert!) died in a tragic plane crash. Presented by Intrepid Theatre Company, it opens May 18 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. intrepidtheatre.org

Shockheaded Peter: A musical set in Victorian England about a demented monster who punishes misbehaving children. If it’s any incentive, David Bowie once called the musical “absolute bliss.” Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens May 18 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Spark New Play Festival: Four one-night-only readings of new plays by Philip Dawkins, Jennifer Haley and more. It happens May 18 through May 21 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. diversionary.org

Nana’s Naughty Knickers: Katherine Di Savino’s comedy about a young New York woman who finds out that her grandmother is selling handmade lingerie to other senior citizens. Directed by Robyn Smith, it opens May 19 at PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

Native Voices Festival of New Plays: Staged readings of three new works by Native American, Alaska Native and First Nations playwrights. Presented by Native Voices at the Autry, it happens May 20 and May 21 at the La Jolla Playhouse. theautry.org

The Cherry Orchard: Anton Chekhov’s classic about a woman and her family who return to their orchard home in hopes of to prevent a foreclosure. Presented by Amigos del Rep, it happens on May 22 at the Lyceum Space in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

5 Minute Play Festival: The fourth annual showcase of original short plays that were curated from over 50 entries from all over the nation. Presented by the San Diego Center for Jewish culture, it happens May 22 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla. sdcjc.org

Now Playing:

Picnic: William Inge’s Pulitzer-winning drama about a group of women dealing with issues of life and love in ‘50s Kansas. Presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, it runs through May 19 at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside. oceansidetheatre.org

Wagner New Play Festival: Five UC San Diego students debut new works which range from comedic to dramatic. It happens through May 20 at the Sheila & Hughes Potiker Theatre in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

Heathers: A musical adaptation of the classic ‘80s movie about two high school lovers who start killing their classmates. Directed by Manny & Tony Bejarano, it runs through May 27 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.info

Silent Sky: Lauren Gunderson’s new play about the forgotten women of the Harvard Observatory, who made breakthroughs in the field of astronomy. Directed by Robert Smyth, it runs through May 28 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Ballast: Georgette Kelly’s new play focuses on two relationships between trans and cisgender partners. Directed by Matt Morrow, it runs through June 4 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. diversionary.org

They’re Playing Our Song: Based on a real-life relationship, this musical comedy tells the story of a composer who falls for a female lyricist. It runs through June 4 at the Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years: This play presents the real-life memories of the civil rights era as recalled by the two iconic sisters. It runs through June 11 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

The Old Man and the Old Moon: The West Coast premiere of the musical that centers on the mythological tale of an old man who plunges the world into darkness after his wife leaves home. Presented by PigPen Theatre Company, it runs through June 18 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Escape to Margaritaville: A resort worker falls head over heels for a tourist in this world premier musical featuring the tunes of Jimmy Buffett. Directed by Christopher Ashley, it runs through July 9 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org