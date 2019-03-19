‘Chaps!’ is frantic, family-friendly fun

× Expand Photo by Ken Jacques Chaps!

For a show with a limited premise—harried Brits forced to stand in for some Yankees singing cowboy ditties—Chaps! packs plenty into just under two hours. The 1995 musical comedy by Jahnna Beecham and Malcolm Hillgartner melds Monty Python-like physical comedy and one-liners with “A Prairie Home Companion” folksiness, while also paying tribute to singing cowpokes like Gene Autry. As if that weren’t enough, the story, set at a BBC radio studio in 1944, unfolds with the threat of German bombs bursting in the air above.

Somehow, it all comes together at Lamb’s Players Theatre under the direction of Robert Smyth. It does so not because the production relies on what Lamb’s does so very well. That is, building shows around in intimate live-musical performance. (Its production of Once was a highlight of San Diego-area theater in 2018, and even its year-end Festival of Christmas was a musical delight.) The songs of Chaps!, composed by everyone from Roy Rogers to Johnny Mercer, may not be everyone’s cup of tea, and include “Ragtime Cowboy Joe,” “I’m An Old Cowhand,” “Jingle, Jangle, Jingle,” and “Tumblin’ Tumbleweeds,” among others. But the actor-musicians in the cast—Steve Gouveia, Manny Fernandes, Caitie Grady and Charles Evans, Jr.—make the tunes so that even the city slickers in the house will be singing along.

While the setup of Chaps! would have been sufficient for a 10-minute skit, there are enough comic antics to divert in between the musical numbers. The funniest sight gag finds Fernandes pretending to perform ventriloquism with Evans dressed up as his dummy. Evans is a scene-stealer throughout the production, whether it’s during his dummy shtick or as Miles Shadwell, the BBC studio’s anxious, asthmatic producer.

It’s perhaps inevitable that in a comedy like this one, somebody would dress up in drag. Ross Hellwig, mustache be damned, dons the frippery of a saloon girl in Act 2. From the sidelines throughout, Arusi Santi provides cartoonish sound effects to create the impression that the Tex Riley’s Singing Cowboys show is happening on the radio, and Jeanne Reith’s western costumes are bright, bodacious and authentic.

In the end, Chaps! is slightly frantic, yet sweet sounding and family friendly. Not even World War II intrudes.

Chaps! runs through April 20 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. $28-$82; lambsplayers.org

