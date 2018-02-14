‘Earnest’ endures and ‘The Cake’ is sweet

× Expand Photo by Jim Cox Helen Cespedes and Kate Abbruzzese in The Importance of Being Earnest

As dependable as the sun coming up over the English countryside, Oscar Wilde’s venerable comedy of manners, The Importance of Being Earnest, entertains mightily no matter how often it’s staged. So it goes at the Old Globe Theatre, whose Mara Aitken-directed production is both eye and ear candy.

Inhabiting sumptuous sets designed by Hugh Landwehr and romantically lit by Philip S. Rosenberg, a smart and sprightly cast milks every drop from Wilde’s shamelessly witty script. Both the male leads, Matt Schwader (as Worthing) and Christian Conn (as Algernon), and all three female principals (Kate Abbruzzese as Gwendolen, Helen Cespedes as Cecily and Helen Carey as Lady Bracknell) look tremendous in Fabio Toblini’s costumes. Still, it’s their verbal thrusting and parrying as they play the story’s delicious games that are most engaging about this lush production.

The Importance of Being Earnest is featherweight, escapist comedy for those wild about Wilde and wild about words.

The Importance of Being Earnest runs through March 4 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. $30 and up; theoldglobe.org

• • •

As “issue plays” go, Bekah Brunstetter’s The Cake is, well, sweet. Its bipolar dialectic (northeastern liberal vs. Southern conservative) comes with layers of relevant tenderness and dollops of hearty laughs, both of which might defuse a lesser message show. But Brunstetter’s script is stridently uncompromising, which is good news for the La Jolla Playhouse production directed by Casey Stangl that closes the theater’s 2017-’18 season.

The purveyor of cakes is a North Carolina baker with a blonde wig, a Bible Belt belief system and a lot of unexpressed regret in her heart. Faith Prince is outstanding as Della, whose conscience and long-embraced values are rocked to the core when her late best friend’s daughter Jen (Aubrey Dollar) asks her to make a wedding cake for her and her fiancée Macy (Miriam A. Hyman)—another woman. Though overly sentimental at times, The Cake doesn’t cop out in deference to a neat and tidy resolution, while skirting the edges of, but never lapsing into, regional or political stereotyping.

The Cake runs through March 4 at La Jolla Playhouse. $25-$60; lajollaplayhouse.org

Opening:

Anything Goes: An evangelist, a stockbroker, a British lord and a gangster walk onto a luxury cruise liner, and hilarity ensues in Cole Porter’s classic musical. Presented by Ovation Theatre, it opens Feb. 16 at the David H. Thompson Performing Arts Center at La Costa Canyon High School in Carlsbad. ovationtheatre.org

The Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission: A showcase of readings of new works from both local and established playwrights. Featured playwrights include Christopher Oscar Peña, Danielle Mohlman and Mike Sears. It happens Feb. 16 through Feb. 18 at the Cygnet Theatre in Old Town.

Camping with Henry & Tom: In Mark St. Germain’s comedy, Henry Ford and Thomas Edison bring President Harding along on their annual camping trip, with disastrous results. It opens Feb. 16 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

The Diary of Anne Frank: The stage adaptation of the inspirational true story of a young girl hiding from Nazis in WWII Amsterdam. Presented by the Pickwick Players, it opens Feb. 16 at Off Broadway Live in Santee. pickwickplayers.net

Foxtales: A curious fox named Sonny explores the world, encountering lessons along the way. Written by Charles Pascoe, it opens Feb. 16 at the Don Powell Theatre at SDSU in the College Area. ttf.sdsu.edu

I Ought to Be in Pictures: Neil Simon’s classic comedy about a Hollywood screenwriter whose long-lost teenage daughter shows up on his doorstep with dreams of stardom. Directed by David Guthrie, it opens Feb. 16 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Othello: The Bard’s classic tragedy about a general who is tricked into thinking his wife is having an affair. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t go well after that. Directed by Dylan Key, it opens Feb. 21 at the Theodore and Adele Shank Theatre at UCSD in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

This Random World: The West Coast premiere of this comedy about missed chances and connections told from the perspective of various characters. Written by Steven Dietz, it opens Feb. 21 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Now Playing:

A Raisin in the Sun: Lorraine Hansberry’s masterpiece about a Black family living on the South Side of Chicago struggling to decide how to spend an insurance check. Presented by the UC San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance, it runs through Feb. 17 at the Mandell Weiss Theatre at UCSD in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

Outside Mullingar: Two introverts connect in rural Ireland in John Patrick Shanley’s romantic comedy. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through Feb. 18 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Vietgone: Qui Nguyen’s acclaimed play about his parents, who flee Saigon during the Vietnam War and end up traveling across the U.S. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through Feb. 18 at the Lyceum Space in Downtown. sdrep.org

The Addams Family: A musical comedy based on the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, but otherwise beloved family. Directed by Rayme Sciaroni, it runs through Feb. 25 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

BLISS (or Emily Post is Dead!): A world premiere comedy that reimagines Ancient Greek heroines as pill-popping suburban housewives in the ‘60s. Written by Jami Brandli, it runs through Feb. 25 at the MOXIE Theatre in the College Area. moxietheatre.com

Cloud Tectonics: This “magical tale of love lost in time and space” centers on two star-crossed lovers who meet at a rainy bus stop. Presented by New Village Arts’ Teatro Nuevo Pueblo, it runs through Feb. 25 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Cardboard Piano: The West Coast premiere of Hansol Jung’s drama about two young girls—one an American missionary and the other a teenage Ugandan—who fall in love amidst a civil war. Directed by Jacole Kitchen, it runs through Feb. 25 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. diversionary.org

The Full Monty: Based on the hit indie flick, this musical comedy tells the story of six despondent steelworkers who decide to bare it all in order to make some quick cash. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Feb. 25 at the Horton Grand Theatre in Downtown. sdmt.org

I Love You Because: A card writer’s life is turned upside down after a meeting a photographer in this modern, musical interpretation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Directed by Justin Tuazon, it runs through Feb. 25 at the O.B. Playhouse. obtheatrecompany.com

Uncle Vanya: A world premiere translation of Anton Chekhov’s classic play about an uncle and a niece who get caught up in family drama when a distant relative decides to sell their estate. It runs through March 11 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org