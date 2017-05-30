‘Escape to Margaritaville’ is a nice escape for Parrotheads and casual fans

× Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy Paul Alexander Nolan in Escape to Margaritaville

Escape to Margaritaville, the world-premiere musical that kicks off La Jolla Playhouse’s season, is a Parrothead’s dream: a tropical island setting, beautiful people in aloha shirts and skimpy beachwear, and the carefree, sun-splashed songs of Jimmy Buffett. Oh, and a thatched-roof bar on stage that never seems to close.

For casual or non-Buffett fans, Escape to Margaritaville is a good-humored tale with little more at stake than whether a musical “beach bum” named Tully (Paul Alexander Nolan, who sounds like a NASCAR driver when he speaks) will win the heart of a comely workaholic from Cincinnati named Rachel (Alison Luff). The authors of the musical’s book, Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, do apply some narrative layers–like a volcano that blows its top and Tully’s becoming a big recording star in the States–but what we really care about is whether the young lovers pair up by show’s end. Interestingly, the island romance between Rachel’s body-conscious but less-uptight girlfriend Tammy (Lisa Howard) and an insecure bartender (Charlie Pollock) is more fun than that of the leads.

The charm of Escape to Margaritaville, directed by Christopher Ashley, is the ingenuity in which Buffett’s songs, especially the title tune, are woven into the story and the characters’ fates. Also to its credit are the surreal presence of some ash-covered dancing zombies, a couple of inspired aerial effects (ever try snorkeling in midair?) and wonderful sets by Walt Spangler that will make you long for an island vacation yourself.

The bottom line is that this is a musical showcase for Buffett’s goodtime canon. Nothing that happens on stage connects more than the songs so beloved by his faithful over the years, performed on stage principally by the likable Nolan and a spirited band conducted by Christopher Jahnke. On opening night, Buffett himself, barefoot and brandishing his guitar, came on stage to lead the cast and audience in a rousing “Margaritaville.” Chill, Parrotheads: He won’t continue to do so throughout the show’s run. Next stop for Escape, by the way, is New Orleans, a place where they already have partying down to a tee.

Escape to Margaritaville runs through July 9 at La Jolla Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre, UCSD. $97-$150; lajollaplayhouse.org.

Opening:

The Spitfire Grill: A woman with a mysterious past attempts to redeem herself in small-town America in James Valcq’s acclaimed musical drama. Directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, it opens May 31 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Damn Yankees: The iconic musical about a rabid baseball fan who sells his soul to the devil in order to save his favorite team. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it opens June 2 at the Spreckels Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Loves and Hours: Friends of a recently divorced empty nester try to find new love despite the varying dramas surrounding him. Written by Stephen Metcalfe and presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it opens June 2 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Gruesome Playground Injuries: Rajiv Joseph’s stirring dramedy that follows the intersecting lives of two friends over the span of 30 years. Directed by Carla Harting, it opens June 7 at the UCSD Arthur Wagner Theatre in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

Now Playing:

Ballast: Georgette Kelly’s new play focuses on two relationships between trans and cisgender partners. Directed by Matt Morrow, it runs through June 4 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. diversionary.org

They’re Playing Our Song: Based on a real-life relationship, this musical comedy tells the story of a composer who falls for a female lyricist. It runs through June 4 at the Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years: This play presents the real-life memories of the civil rights era as recalled by the two iconic sisters. It runs through June 11 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org