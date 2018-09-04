‘Every Brilliant Thing’ is life-affirming

× Expand Photo by Ken Jacques Every Brilliant Thing

Nine times out of 10, a theatrical production that leans heavily on audience participation is annoying. Sorry, but non-actors cannot act. They’re even worse at improvisation.

That being said, Cygnet Theatre’s Every Brilliant Thing is definitely not annoying. It’s not brilliant, though Ro Boddie, the endearing and indefatigable star of the 90-minute solo show, comes damned close.

The title of this play—adapted from a short story, brilliant—does not mean blindingly intelligent. In British parlance, “brilliant” means wonderful, and Every Brilliant Thing was written by Englishman Duncan Macmillan, along with Dublin-born comedian Jonny Donahoe. In the hands of Boddie and director Rob Lutfy, Every Brilliant Thing transcends its British roots. It’s a story for the world, effusively told, and bearing the message that life is worth living.

And it’s brilliant for a million reasons. Why a million? That’s how many brilliant things Boddie’s unnamed master of ceremonies lists during the show, including everything from “ice cream” to “hugs” to “laughing so hard something comes out your nose.” The impetus for the list is his character’s mother’s attempted suicides, which haunt him from childhood through his 20s and beyond.

The novelty of this production is the audience recruitment and engagement. Before the performance, Boddie circulates within the Old Town Theatre lobby and chooses participants who, during the play, are called upon for tasks. These tasks are as minor as shouting out something on the list when prompted, or as conspicuous as portraying people in the narrator’s life by speaking lines fed to them or spontaneously. The success of all this depends on each performance’s audience members. In any situation, Boddie is poignant and unflappable, and so tireless that at one point he even runs around the theater giving everyone in the crowd a high-five.

It seems like Every Brilliant Thing would work just as well with sound effects and screen projections, thereby avoiding potentially awkward “performances” by patrons. The participants undoubtedly enjoy these bits more than do non-participatory theatergoers. Still, whatever its devices, Every Brilliant Thing honestly confronts the incomprehensibility of suicide while affirming the priceless value of living.

Every Brilliant Thing runs through Sept. 16 at the Old Town Theatre. $25-$60; cygnettheatre.com

Opening:

Fun Home: The musical adaptation of Alison Bechdel’s game-changing graphic novel about coming to terms with her father’s hidden sexuality as well as her own. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it opens Sept. 6 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

The Heart of Rock & Roll: The world premiere musical—featuring the hits of Huey Lewis and the News—tells the story of Bobby, a blue-collar Chicagoan who reluctantly gives up his dreams of rock stardom to make it in corporate America. It opens Sept. 6 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Communicating Doors: Alan Ayckbourn’s comic thriller about three women, each of them involved in a murder, who all have the same hotel suite in common. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it opens Sept. 7 at the Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It opens Sept. 7 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre

Chicago: Bob Fosse’s iconic musical about a nightclub singer who murders her husband and the lawyer who turns her trial into a media circus. Presented by Moonlight Stage Productions, it opens Sept. 12 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Now Playing:

Legally Blonde: The Musical: A musical adaptation of the hit film about a co-ed who leaves an entitled life in Malibu to chase her boyfriend to Harvard Law School. Directed by Kristianne Kurner, it runs through Sept. 9 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Voyeurs de Venus: A Chicago writer is offered a book deal to tell the story of a famous 19th century model (the Hottentot Venus), but is soon haunted by the woman in question. Written by Lydia Diamond, it runs through Sept. 9 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

Barefoot in the Park: Neil Simon’s opposites attract comedy about a New York couple trying to find a way to make it work despite their conflicting personalities. Directed by Jessica Stone, it runs through Sept. 16 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Much Ado About Nothing: Friends try to convince Benedick and Beatrice that they’re meant to be together, but things get complicated in Shakespeare’s classic romance. Directed by Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall, it runs through Sept. 16 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Seize the King: The world premiere play is a five-person, time-blurring reinterpretation of the Shakespeare classic Richard III. Written by Will Power, it runs through Sept. 16 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Smokefall: Noah Haidle’s modern fairy tale about a woman named Beauty, vaudevillian twins and a family apple tree. Presented by Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company, it runs through Sept. 16 at the Theodore and Adele Shank Theatre at UC San Diego in La Jolla. backyardrenaissance.com

Crimes of the Heart: Beth Henley’s Pulitzer-winning play about three troubled sisters who gather in smalltown Mississippi as their father is about to pass away. Directed by O.P. Hadlock, it runs through Sept. 23 at Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Avenue Q: A musical comedy about a recent college grad who moves to New York City and is surrounded by foul-mouthed puppets. It runs through Sept. 30 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

Blithe Spirit: Noel Coward’s comedy deals with a writer having to deal with two wives when the first one returns from the after-life to haunt him. Directed by Rosina Reynolds, it runs through Sept. 30 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org