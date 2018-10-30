‘Fade’ deals in close encounters of the cultural kind

× Expand Photo by Quasi Studios Fade

In broadcasting terminology, a “fade” is a transition from one scene or one moment to the next. In Tanya Saracho’s play, Fade, the unlikely friendship between a conflicted TV-show writer (Lucia) and a janitor (Abel) makes for numerous significant transitions. Still, the transition that proves most significant of all is the one that Lucia herself makes at the tale end of the one-act.

A onetime television writer herself (ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder and HBO’s Looking), Saracho knows the intricate and pretentious language of that industry. And it’s that executive blather that young Lucia, a diversity hire, finds so contemptuous. She finds a quick ally in the affable, plainspoken man who cleans her office, though their initial conversations are tangled in semantics, offended stares and affronts over the nature of their respective Mexican heritages. The Mexico-born Lucia (Sofia Sassone) is alone among white corporate suits, and lonely in her new L.A. life. She imparts this at profane, exasperated high speed. The reserved, dutiful Abel (Javier Velasco) sympathizes and eventually opens up to her in a big way. His personal revelation, and how it steers the course toward Fade’s dramatic high point, is an easily detected plot device. As such, the impact of Lucia’s climactic all-about-me misdeed is blunted.

Moxie Theatre is presenting this production of Fade in association with the Latinx company TuYo Theatre. Maria Patrice Amon is directing. For a show immersed in the quest for cultural identity and claiming one’s rights in a superficial, privileged world, this one eschews the temptation of drawn-out, verbose scenes. Instead, it successfully opts for quickly paced late-night encounters between Abel and Lucia in her office. Sassone’s sometimes-shrill Lucia can be irritating and a challenge to care about, though Saracho obviously created a protagonist who is riddled with insecurities. Guerrero’s comparatively underplayed Abel has enough heart for both of the characters. Warm and believable, Guerrero even exceeds his fine turn in New Village Arts’ excellent production of Jose Rivera’s Cloud Tectonics from earlier this year.

Fade’s final Lucia/Abel encounter, one bereft of dialogue, actually speaks the loudest, and is worth the transitional journey to get there.

Fade runs through Nov. 11 at Moxie Theatre in Rolando. $18-$43; moxietheatre.com

Opening:

Wicked: The Broadway production of The Wizard of Oz prequel that tells the story of the two witches long before Dorothy arrives. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens Oct. 31 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

A Christmas Carol: The mean and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge gets visited by three ghosts who want to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. Adapted by Michael Paller, it opens Nov. 2 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

Jesus Christ Superstar: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera about the life of Jesus as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. It opens Nov. 2 at the Star Repertory Theatre in Escondido. starrepertorytheatre.com

Más: Milta Ortiz’s drama combines poetry and reenactment to tell the story of the Tucson Unified School District’s dismantling of the Mexican American Studies program in 2010. It opens Nov. 2 at the San Diego State University Experimental Theatre in the College Area. ttf.sdsu.edu

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Now in its 21st year, this holiday classic tells the musical tale of a green grump who plans to ruin the holidays for the citizens of Whoville. Directed by James Vásquez, it opens Nov. 3 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Betrayal: A staged reading of Harold Pinter’s play about two former lovers who meet again after the woman’s marriage dissolves. Presented by the Carlsbad Playreaders, it happens Nov. 5 at the Carlsbad City Library. carlsbadplayreaders.org

Women at War: Rebecca Johannsen’s four character piece about women in combat and based on real-life interviews she conducted with members of the Army’s Female Engagement Team Unit in Afghanistan. It opens Nov. 7 for four performances at the California State University San Marcos Performance Hall. womenatwartheplay.com

Now Playing:

Actually: Anna Zeigler’s two-person drama about two college students who go home together, but aren’t sure if any consensual lines have been crossed. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through Nov. 4 at the Lyceum Space in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Butterflies are Free: In Leonard Gershe’s dramedy, a young blind man moves to Manhattan to pursue a career as a songwriter and to escape his controlling mother. Directed by George Bailey, it runs through Nov. 11 at Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Holmes & Watson: Jeffrey Hatcher’s original mystery where three men are claiming to be the famous Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson is called in to solve the mystery. Directed by David Ellenstein, it runs through Nov. 17 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Persuasion: The California premiere of the musical adaptation of Jane Austen’s tale of a Navy captain trying to persuade a woman he’s worth it even though she rejected him two years before. Directed by Robert Smyth, it runs through Nov. 18 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre