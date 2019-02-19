‘Frankie and Johnny’ shines

× Expand Photo courtesy of Onstage Playhouse Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

For anyone who’s ever stayed up all night in the company of someone very special, there’s Terrence Mc-Nally’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. McNally’s genuine and intimate 1987 play tells the story of a first date between a short-order cook named Johnny and a server named Frankie that lasts until dawn. During this time, the two characters figuratively and literally bare themselves to each other, and loneliness becomes new love.

At OnStage Playhouse the company’s artistic director, Teri Brown, is profoundly moving as Frankie, who isn’t sure about the deeper feelings coming from Johnny (Charles Peters, superb) or from inside herself. There isn’t a moment during Frankie and Johnny’s two engrossing hours that rings false, a testament to not only McNally’s words but to the performers and to the director of this production, Jennifer Peters (Charles’ wife). It’s easy to believe that the little Chula Vista stage is a New York studio apartment, that the unseen neighbors in the next building are in abusive or dead marriages, and that, in a nod to hope, Frankie and Johnny have found their soulmates.

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune runs through Feb. 23 at OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. $20-$22; onstageplayhouse.org

****

Author Cheryl Strayed’s “Dear Sugar” advice column ran for almost two years in the online literary magazine The Rumpus, and, well, it was certainly not “Dear Abby.” Both its inquiries and its answers were lengthy, sometimes painfully frank and, in the case of Strayed’s advice, delivered with literary aplomb. A subsequent book compiled from the “Dear Sugar” columns later became a one-act play adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos (audiences will remember her from My Big Fat Greek Wedding). Now, Tiny Beautiful Things is getting its West Coast premiere in the Old Globe’s theater-in-the-round space.

Directed by James Vasquez, Opal Alladin bravely portrays Strayed, who responds to three supporting actors (Keith Powell, Dorcas Sowunmi and Avi Roque) playing the letter writers. The subject matter is frequently dark, even wrenching at times, with even one of “Sugar’s” own life stories being just as horrifying. The play strives to soothe and succor, though as with real life, uneasiness pervades throughout.

Tiny Beautiful Things runs through March 17 at the Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre in Balboa Park. $30 and up; theoldglobe.org

Opening:

The Misanthrope: Molière’s 17th Century classic about a young man who must navigate high society in order to find his place in the world. Presented by the UC San Diego graduate theatre program, it opens Feb. 21 for five performances at the Theodore and Adele Shank Theatre in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

The Vagina Monologues: An intimate performance of Eve Ensler’s episodic play, which explores the many facets of womanhood. Benefits the Casa Cornelia Law Center. Presented by Broad Salon and Tini Elba, it happens Feb. 21 at the Kensington Club. tini-ebla.com

Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting: A staged reading of Ed Schmidt’s play about an imagined meeting between Brooklyn Dodgers owner Branch Rickey on the even of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier. Presented by the La Jolla Theatre Ensemble, it happens Feb. 24 at the La Jolla Library. facebook.com/ljtheatreensemble

Now Playing:

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune: Terrence McNally’s two-person play about a cook and a server who end up having a one-night stand only to see it blossom into something more. Directed by Jennifer Peters, it runs through Feb. 23 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

R + J: A 45-minute one-act that “remixes, recycles, and riffs on” Shakespeare’s classic Romeo and Juliet. Presented by the SDSU Theatre Department, it runs through Feb. 23 at the SDSU Experimental Theatre in the College Area.

Guys and Dolls: The classic Broadway musical about a degenerate gambler who falls in love with a missionary he’s been tasked to take to Havana. Directed by Justin Allen Slagle, it runs through Feb. 24 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Dancing Lessons: A young Autistic man prepares to accept an award with help from an injured dance instructor. Written by Mark St. Germain and presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through Feb. 24 at the Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre

Aladdin: The Disney musical production of the classic tale of a young boy who finds a magic lamp with a wisecracking genie. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through March 3 the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Crazy For You: In George and Ira Gershwin’s classic musical, a New York banker is sent to foreclose on a run-down Nevada theater only to fall for the owner’s daughter. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through March 3 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Familiar: A Zimbabwean-American family is upended when their daughter insists on having a traditional African wedding. Written by Tony-nominated playwright Danai Gurira, it runs through March 3 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Hour of Great Mercy: In Miranda Rose Hall’s world premiere play, a gay Jesuit priest leaves the church and travels to Alaska in hopes of reconciling with his estranged brother. Directed by Rosina Reynolds, it runs through March 3 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. diversionary.org

The Wedding Singer: The stage adaptation of the film about a ’80s wedding singer who falls in love with an engaged woman. Presented by OB Theatre Co., it runs through March 3 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

Smokey Joe’s Café: The hit Broadway musical features the songs of the iconic songwriters Leiber and Stoller, the duo behind hits such as “Charlie Brown,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Stand By Me.” Directed by Tony Houck, it runs through March 10 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Gabriel: Four women attempt to protect a mysterious stranger after finding him washed ashore on an island under Nazi occupation. Written by Moira Buffini, it runs through March 17 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Tiny Beautiful Things: The West Coast premiere of Nia Vardalos’ (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) play that follows the complicated life of an advice columnist and the many readers she advises. Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, it runs through March 17 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Diana: The world premiere musical tells the story of Princess Diana from her humble beginnings as a kindergarten teacher to her death in 1997. Written by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, it runs through April 7 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org