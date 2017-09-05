‘Gamma Rays’ in the darkness

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott From left: Deanna Driscoll, Abby Depuy and Rachel Esther Tate in The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds

It’s hard not to feel bad for Tillie Hunsdorfer, the teenage science prodigy in Paul Zindel’s The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds. Her mother Beatrice is severely depressed, bitter and remorselessly mean. Her sister Ruth is afflicted with both physical and emotional problems. The household boarder is a frail old woman who moves via walker and never speaks. That Tillie, a gentle and dreamy presence, does more than merely survive this misery is the salvation of this despairing and often brutal story.

Cygnet Theatre’s production of Zindel’s play—which failed on Broadway but won the 1971 Pulitzer Prize and became a well-respected film a year later—spares none of the script’s harsh realities or cruelties. Gamma Rays is not escapist entertainment, but director Rob Lutfy sensitively directs a stalwart cast. Deanna Driscoll commits heart and soul to the deep-seated complexities of Beatrice, who is at once narcissistic and self-loathing, a person painfully starving for love but unable to give it. Driscoll’s unselfconscious performance is also a brave one. Though the daughters are narrative satellites of the Beatrice character, both Rachel Esther Tate as Ruth and Abby Depuy as Tillie distinguish themselves fearlessly as well. Tate’s harrowing mania as the older daughter makes for some of the evening’s most unsettling moments.

The play’s memorable but unwieldy title refers to Tillie’s science project: exposing marigolds to radioactivity and assessing the results. For Tillie, the experience is one of otherworldly wonder, and given her family, she needs another world. Her profound relationship to her project is emphasized in recurrent sequences that are softly and thoughtfully choreographed.

Gamma Rays plays out on an appropriately messy set by Charles Murdock Lucas (with properties designed by Rachel Hengst) that evokes both the grim truths and prevailing hopelessness of the Hunsdorfer household. Their domain is not one that audiences will wish to visit in real life, and the hope is that the real-life Tillies out there will find their freedom and their joy someday.

The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds runs through Sept. 24 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. $38-$59; cygnettheatre.com

Opening:

Benny & Joon: A world premiere musical based on the ‘90s rom-com about two eccentrics falling in love despite the disapproval of a caretaker sibling. Directed by Jack Cummings III, it opens Sept. 7 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Passage Into Fear: A woman tries to solve a mystery on a cross-country train ride in this staged adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lady Vanishes. Presented by the North County Players, it opens Sept. 7 at the Star Repertory Theatre in Escondido. northcountyplayers.org

Roz & Ray: Set in San Diego, this new play tells the tale of a single father who falls in love with a doctor who is seemingly offering a miracle cure for the man’s sick sons. Written by Karen Hartman, it opens Sept. 7 at the Lyceum Theatre in Downtown. sdrep.org

Accomplice: Rupert Holmes’ comedic mystery is set at an English retreat for the affluent where all seems well until someone ends up dead. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it opens Sept. 8 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Little Shop of Horrors: The classic comedic musical about a nerdy flower shop employee who develops a bizarre relationship with a talking carnivorous plant. Directed by Shirley Johnston, it opens Sept. 8 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Arak: A new play about a Christian seminary student who falls for a female imam much to the chagrin of both their families. Presented by Community Actors Theatre, it opens for three performances Sept. 9 at the Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rolando. communityactorstheatre.com

The Addams Family: A musical comedy based on the creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, but otherwise beloved family. Presented by Star Repertory Theatre, it opens Sept. 9 at the Lyceum Theatre in Downtown. starrepertorytheatre.com

Now playing:

The North Plan: A former State Department official runs for his life after stealing classified info from a ruthless faction that’s now in charge of Washington. Presented by ion Theatre, it runs through Sept. 9 at the BLKBOX Theatre in Hillcrest. iontheatre.com

An American in Paris: The Tony-winning musical about an American soldier who finds romance with a French woman in the days after World War II. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through Sept. 10 at the Civic Theatre in Downtown. broadwaysd.com

Hamlet: When the prince of Denmark’s father mysteriously dies, he sets out to find the truth and get revenge in Shakespeare’s classic play. Directed by Barry Edelstein, it runs through Sept. 10 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Pump Up the Volume: A “musical ‘90s-Palooza” where seven strangers travel back to the days of grunge and raves only to find themselves out of step. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Sept. 10 at the Horton Grand Theatre in Downtown. sdmt.org

Daddy’s Dyin’… Who’s Got the Will?: Del Shores’ dark comedy about a greedy family that all want to get rich after the patriarch suffers a series of strokes. Directed by Jerry Pilato, it runs through Sept. 17 at the Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa.

The Explorers Club: The San Diego premiere of Nell Benjamin’s comedy about a prestigious group of British explorers who fall into crisis when a woman is set to join the club. Directed by Robert Smyth, it runs through Sept. 24 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds: Paul Zindel’s Pulitzer-winning drama about a young girl who uses her brain to escape her abusive life at home. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Sept. 24 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Wild Goose Dreams: A world premiere musical about a South Korean immigrant who falls into an unexpected online romance while supporting his family back home. Written by Hansol Jung, it runs through Oct. 1 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

The Kiss of the Spider Woman: John Kander and Fred Ebb’s acclaimed musical centers on two inmates who share stories and fantasies in a Latin American prison in order to get through the hardships of incarceration. Directed by Ray Limon, it runs through Oct. 22 at the Welk Resort Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com