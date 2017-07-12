‘Guys and Dolls’ still delights

× Expand Photo by Jim Cox Veronica J. Kuehn (left) and Audrey Cardwell in Guys and Dolls

The dolls steal the show in the Old Globe Theatre’s gaily, boisterous production of Guys and Dolls, staged in association with Sarasota, Florida’s Asolo Repertory Theatre.

As the principled missionary Sarah Brown, Audrey Cardwell (the most talented singer in the enormous cast) demonstrates a stirring operatic voice. She also proves she has comic chops in Sarah’s one unbuttoned scene—the dancing that becomes brawling on her and gangster Sky Masterson’s (Terrence Archie) quickie trip to Havana.

Then there’s Veronica J. Kuehn as Miss Adelaide, the long-suffering fiancée to crap-game organizer Nathan Detroit (J. Bernard Calloway). With the character’s squeaky vocal mannerisms and the beneficiary of the script’s choicest one-liners, Adelaide is a can’t-miss role, and the endearing Kuehn doesn’t miss the mark. Not only that, her second-act-opening “Take Back Your Mink,” which finds Kuehn clad in a barely-there costume (one of the many perfect inspirations of designer Brian C. Hemesath), truly puts the hot in the Hot Box—the club at which Adelaide performs.

Though it dates back to 1950 and has seen countless productions since, Guys and Dolls is to this day a lovable show. Frank Loesser’s tunes—“Luck Be a Lady,” “The Oldest Established” (Nathan’s theme) and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” among them—are perennial audience pleasers. So are the show’s overdrawn but delightful characters inspired by the short stories of Damon Runyon. At the Globe, Calloway (the Globe’s Grinch the last two holiday seasons) comes up a winner as the hapless, good-hearted Nathan Detroit, as does Todd Buonopane in the plum supporting role of Nicely-Nicely Johnson.

Josh Rhodes, who previously directed Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery and choreographed Bright Star at the Globe, does double duty here, and though this is a long show with a couple of throwaway numbers, it never loses its big, Broadway fun. Lee Savage’s scenic design, too, is versatile and evocative of an old New York of neon, crayon colors and the nattily attired.

A point of full disclosure: Guys and Dolls is a personal favorite of mine. I even liked the ’55 movie with Brando as Sky Masterson.

Guys and Dolls runs through Aug. 13 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. $40 and up; theoldglobe.org

Opening

Out on a Limb—New Plays from America’s Finest City: As if the title didn’t give it away, a collection of world-premiere productions from local playwrights. It happens July 14 through July 23 at Scripps Ranch Theatre. scrippsranchtheatre.org

The Little Mermaid: The musical based on the Disney film about a young mermaid who, for whatever reason, just wants to be part of our world. Directed by Steven Glaudini, it opens July 19 at the Moonlight Stage Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Now Playing

King Richard II: Robert Sean Leonard returns to the local stage as the title character of this Shakespeare play about a reckless king. The first play in the Summer Shakespeare Festival, it runs through July 15 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Big Fish: A musical about a southern salesman who spins tall tales to his son throughout his life. Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the motion picture by Tim Burton, it runs through July 30 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

At the Old Place: Rachel Bonds’ world premiere play about a middle-aged woman who returns to her childhood home only to find some unexpected guests waiting for her. Directed by Jaime Castañeda, it runs through July 30 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org