‘Hershey Felder, Beethoven’ transcends impersonation

× Expand Photo by Christopher Ash Hershey Felder, Beethoven

Hershey Felder’s one-man play with music (and what music!) is much more than a kind of “Beethoven 101.” Rather, Hershey Felder, Beethoven is a thoughtfully immersive dramatization of the life of one of the world’s great musical geniuses. As he has done previously with other masters of the classical idiom (Tchaikovsky, Chopin, Liszt), as well as towering 20th century figures (George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein), Felder combines theatrical narrative and performance on an impeccable Steinway to chilling effect. The show, staged at the San Diego Repertory Theatre under the direction of Joel Zwick, is a swift 90 minutes but is nonetheless a revealing portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven in all his tortured complexity.

Felder based this show’s narrative on a text by Gerhard von Breuning, the son of Ludwig’s lifelong friend, Stephan von Breuning. Gerhard was briefly a student of Beethoven, but the two were estranged later in life. Felder portrays both Gerhard von Breuning and Beethoven during the hour-and-a-half onstage. Through them, he recounts the turbulent life of one of classical music’s titans and it’s all here: Beethoven’s abiding passion for his craft, his intuition for innovation, his defiance of convention and, all too early in his career, the onset of deafness.

Just as with other Felder interpretations, this one transcends exposition largely because of the music. Among the beloved works of Beethoven performed are the “Emperor Concerto” and his “Moonlight Sonata,” which Felder emphasizes was not a title chosen or favored by the author. Finally, as a coda to the evening, there is a performance of “Für Elise.”

Despite all that’s been written about Beethoven over the last 200 years, much of his life, and certainly his death, is shrouded in myth. But the fascination with Beethoven—be it among musicologists, musicians or simply those who are moved by the works he created—is more potent than legend. Still, it’s a stunning moment when, in depicting Beethoven’s last moments on Earth, Felder rises up from the deathbed and shakes his fist at the heavens. Even if apocryphal, it’s a depiction of a man whose fierce, unyielding spirit (and perhaps anger) left an indelible and beautiful mark on a world even if that world often cheated him of happiness.

Hershey Felder, Beethoven runs through March 24 at the San Diego Repertory Theatre’s Lyceum Stage, Horton Plaza, downtown. $25-$114; sdrep.org

Opening:

