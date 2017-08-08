‘Kill Local’ is not for the squeamish

× Expand Photo by Jim Carmody Amanda Quaid and Matthew Amendt in Kill Local

After seeing the La Jolla Playhouse’s Kill Local, chances are theatregoers will never think of the old fireside favorite “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain” the same way. In UCSD grad Mat Smart’s graphic tale about a family of assassins, the children’s song is the recurring, otherworldly refrain of beautiful contract killer Sheila (Amanda Quaid). It’s also one of Smart’s many unsubtle attempts at ironic black comedy in what is an otherwise gratuitously violent play.

In this world premiere play directed by Jackson Gay, Sheila, her mother (Candy Buckley) and. to a lesser extent, her sister Abi (Xochitl Romero) are propped up as killers for hire. In between blowing people away, they are ordering takeout from Chipotle or, in Sheila’s case, working on a relationship with the possibility of marriage and even kids. But when Sheila makes a mistake after assassinating a corporate sleazo (Matthew Amendt) early on in the play, a complication arises that threatens not only the family business but Sheila and her kin’s lives.

Smart builds the suspense with biting lines from the entire cast and shock value, as is the case of Mom’s second-act mutilation of a teenaged threat to the family (Carolyn Braver). But his characters’ balancing act of irreverence and self-examination is unconvincing. Sheila, for example, is the satellite of Kill Local’s twisted universe. However, we’re only teased with insight into why she keeps killing, whether she feels anything in so doing, or where her ruthless life is headed. In spite of an able performance from Quaid, as well as an entertaining one from Buckley as her mother, neither of their characters feel much like real people. In a play about murder, even one seeking horrified laughter, you have to care why someone lives as well as about those who die, “deservedly” or not.

With an opening sequence that has the impact of a brick through a plate-glass window, Kill Local promises a journey into the mind of a remorseless killer who may also be a human being with deep-seated frailties. It only takes us halfway on that journey, leaving us with a protagonist who is—and this is irony—a bloodless one.

Kill Local runs through Aug. 27 at La Jolla Playhouse’s Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, UCSD. $40-$45; lajollaplayhouse.org

