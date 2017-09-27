‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ weaves web of song

× Expand Photo courtesy of Welk Resorts Theater Jeffrey Scott Parsons (left) and Richard Bermudez in Kiss of the Spider Woman

Argentinian novelist Manuel Puig probably had no idea what would spring from the 1976 publication of his largely stream-of-consciousness novel El Beso de la Mujer Araña. Seven years later, Kiss of the Spider Woman would become a stage play, and two years after that, a critically acclaimed film starring William Hurt and Raul Julia.

But that wouldn’t be all.

In 1993, Kiss of the Spider Woman was adapted into a Broadway musical, with a book by Terrence McNally and songs and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, the duo that gave the theater world Cabaret and, later, Chicago. The visceral and frank story of two men in a Latin American prison who are drawn to each other despite the torture and misery is now onstage at the Welk Resort Theatre, of all places, which is reminding its audiences that the material is “PG-17.” Having presented Cabaret at its darkest (which is how it was meant to be presented) a couple of years ago, staging Kiss of the Spider Woman is not as dramatic a leap for the Welk as one might think. Producer Joshua Carr deserves credit for the choice, as does Ray Limon for directing a production that is a little bloated but highly emotional and gripping.

The Welk production of Kiss of the Spider Woman benefits the most from its potent performances from the three leads. Jeffrey Scott Parsons is heart-rending as the gay prisoner Molina, who the guards love to humiliate. As the political prisoner Valentin, who becomes Molina’s roommate and more, Richard Bermudez shares with audiences a powerfully beautiful singing voice. As Aurora, the film star of Molina’s fantasies and also the titular Spider Woman, Natalie Nucci does what she does best: dazzle with her dancing.

Some of those charged dance numbers feel right out of the Copacabana, clashing with the grim tone of McNally’s story, and Nucci makes the show’s title tune sounds like a Bond-film theme song. But the agonized and often tender ballads in the score, which represent the softest moments of this occasionally brutal narrative, provide avenues for really caring about the fate of not only Molina and Valentin, but of anyone persecuted for their beliefs or for who they are.

Kiss of the Spider Woman runs through Oct. 22 at Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. $51-$72. welkresorts.com

Opening:

Waiting for Lefty: Miracosta College opens its new season with Clifford Odets’ Depression-era play about a group of cab driver friends planning a labor strike. Directed by Eric Bishop, it opens Sept. 28 at the Miracosta College Theatre. miracosta.edu/instruction/dramaticarts

Anon(ymous): Acclaimed playwright Naomi Iizuka’s play, which is based on Homer’s Odyssey, tells the story of a young refugee trying to make it in America. Directed by Randy Reinholz, it opens Sept. 28 at the SDSU Experimental Theatre in the College Area. anonymoussdsu.wordpress.com

Now playing:

In the Heights: A fun and funny musical set in the New York neighborhood of Washington Heights. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), it runs through Sept. 30 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Roz & Ray: Set in San Diego, this new play tells the tale of a single father who falls in love with a doctor who is seemingly offering a miracle cure for the man’s sick sons. Written by Karen Hartman, it runs through Oct. 1 at the Lyceum Theatre in Downtown. sdrep.org

Wild Goose Dreams: A world premiere musical about a South Korean immigrant who falls into an unexpected online romance while supporting his family back home. Written by Hansol Jung, it runs through Oct. 1 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Billy Elliot: Based on the charming film, this Elton John-scored musical is about a British boy who drops boxing to pursue his dreams of becoming a ballet dancer. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Oct. 8 at the Spreckels Theatre in Downtown. sdmt.org

Last of the Red Hot Lovers: In Neil Simon’s classic play, a boring middle-aged man tries to join the sexual revolution of the late ‘60s. Directed by Christopher Williams, it runs through Oct. 8 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org