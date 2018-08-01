‘Legally Blonde’ ambition

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Legally Blonde

Implausible and predictable as it was, the 2001 film Legally Blonde succeeded primarily because of the on-screen charms of Reese Witherspoon. While the 2007 stage musical adaptation was Reese-less, it also succeeded for its dependable formula of cleverness and corniness.

Legally Blonde The Musical is based both on the movie and, like the film, the novel by Amanda Brown. Brown’s experiences at Stanford Law School were the inspiration for those of the Malibu Barbie named Elle Woods, who, after being dumped by her Harvard Law School-bound boyfriend, finagles her way into Harvard herself. Once there, the antics ensue and the maturation of seemingly vacuous Elle takes place.

New Village Arts in Carlsbad has opened its new season with Legally Blonde The Musical (book by Heather Hatch; music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin). NVA’s production is a true ensemble effort, with no one member of the cast (even Danielle Levas as Elle) owning the performance. That includes the potentially scene-stealing dog Monty (aka Rufus), one of two canines with stage time.

The merit of the musical is often its laugh-out-loud lyrics, which spoof the shallowness of wealth and contemporary relationships, as well as the stuffiness of bastions of protocol and self-importance like Harvard. The beautician subplot from the film is also carried over, and Marlene Montes is memorable as the wisecracking but troubled Paulette. The recurring presence of Elle’s chorus of “muses” (specters of her sorority sisters) adds sauciness and choreography to the proceedings.

While the first act of Legally Blonde The Musical is, despite its length, tightly woven, the show goes a bit off the rails in Act 2. In particular, the gyrating “Bend and Snap” interrupts the story rather than moving it along. The legal case Elle is trying wraps up so conveniently that it raises the question of what all the pretrial fuss was about.

But this is just quibbling. Legally Blonde The Musical is, like its screen predecessor, eye and ear candy ideally suited to a girls’ night out or a first date. When a show comes with funny lines, beautiful clothes (designed by Samantha Vesco), a fine band (directed by Tony Houck) and a couple of dogs, what’s to complain about?

Legally Blonde The Musical runs through Sept. 9 at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. $28-$58; newvillagearts.org

Opening:

Cymbeline: Shakespeare’s tale of a peasant who falls in love with a princess, but when the king finds out, things get complicated. Presented by the Theatre School @ North Coast Rep, it opens for four performances Aug. 2 at the La Colonia Community Center and Park in Solana Beach. northcoastreptheatreschool.org

Hairspray The Musical: The hit musical about a social outcast who becomes an overnight sensation after going on a ’60s dance show. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it opens Aug. 3 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Latinx New Play Festival: Staged readings of four new plays written by Latinx writers and dealing in themes affecting the community. Presented by the San Diego Repertory Theatre’s Amigos del Rep program, it happens over three days beginning Aug. 3. sdrep.org

Mary Poppins: The popular musical about a singing, dancing nanny who changes the lives of two children in ’30s London. Based on the popular Disney movie and presented by Center Stage Productions, it opens for four performances Aug. 3 at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

The Wizard of Oz: The classic musical about a Kansas girl who gets swept away by a tornado only to land in a fantastical world of witches, scarecrows and tin men. Presented by Star Repertory Theatre, it opens Aug. 4 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. starrepertorytheatre.com

La Cage Aux Follies: A gay couple has to play straight when their son brings his bride-to-be home along with her conservative parents. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens for two performances Aug. 6 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Now Playing:

Beauty and the Beast: A new musical production based on the original story (read: not the Disney movie) about a grumpy hairball and the woman who falls for him. Presented by the Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department, it runs through Aug. 4 at the Stagehouse Theatre in EL Cajon. grossmont.edu

Newsies: Disney’s smash Broadway musical about the Newsboys Strike of 1899. It runs through Aug. 4 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

On Your Feet: The life and career of Gloria Estefan gets the Broadway musical treatment with songs and choreography from the creators of Jersey Boys and Kinky Boots. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through Aug. 5 at the Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Love/Sick: John Cariani’s romantic comedy is a collection of interconnected short plays set in suburbia. Directed by Kristen Fogle, it runs through Aug. 5 at Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Romeo and Juliet: Arguably Shakespeare’s most famous play, it tells the tale of two teenagers who fall in love despite their families being at war. Presented by the Pickwick Players and the Poway Performing Arts Company, it runs through Aug. 5 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. pickwickplayers.net

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum: Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical comedy about a Roman slave who hatches a matchmaking plan in order to gain his freedom. Directed by David Ellenstein, it runs through Aug. 12 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Monty Python’s Spamalot: The legendary comic troupe’s musical parody about the Knights of the Round Table. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Aug. 12 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax: The Oliver Award-winning musical tells the classic tale of a mustachioed, Walrus-looking thingy trying to save all the trees in the Truffula forest. Co-presented by the Children’s Theatre Company, it runs through Aug. 12 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Reefer Madness The Musical: Based on the 1936 propaganda film, this musical pokes fun at the 20th century hysteria surrounding cannabis. It runs through Aug. 12 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

Xanadu: In this musical, a Greek muse descends from Mt. Olympus in order to inspire a Venice Beach artist to build a roller disco. Directed by Teri Brown, it runs through Aug. 18 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Barefoot in the Park: Neil Simon’s opposites attract comedy about a New York couple trying to find a way to make it work despite their conflicting personalities. Directed by Jessica Stone, performances begin July 28 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Forever Plaid: The popular musical set in the ’50s tells the story of four boys who set out to become a singing vocal quartet. It runs through Aug. 26 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre

A Man of No Importance: Stephen Flaherty’s dramatic musical about a Dublin bus conductor who obsesses over Oscar Wilde and who longs to be in the theatre. Directed by Manny Bejarano, it runs through Aug. 26 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

