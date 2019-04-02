‘Mr and Mrs. Fitch’ are married with gossip

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Mr. and Mrs. Fitch

Backyard Renaissance’s Mr. and Mrs. Fitch is a show-off for its playwright, Douglas Carter, while also serving as a showcase for its actors, Andrew Oswald and Sandy Campbell. As the married co-authors of a snarky gossip column, Oswald and Campbell have as much fun on a stage for two hours as seems humanly possible. They trade quips and affectionate barbs, a duet on Cole Porter (the play’s title comes from a Porter tune from the musical Gay Divorce) and, in Campbell’s case, rock beautiful evening gowns.

The fly in the champagne, however, is Beane’s overindulged script, which works too damned hard to be cultured and sophisticated. As a result, the more Mr. and Mrs. Fitch ooze high-society bon mots and conspicuous literary references—to Blake, to Yeats, to Donne, to Hemingway, and so forth—the less believable they become.

This does not detract from the joyful performances by Oswald and Campbell, whose chemistry and timing are impeccable. Director Francis Gercke appreciates the lively pace called for in this play, and his experienced actors never miss a beat. Each character has one extended monologue that interrupts the flow, but again, that’s courtesy of the playwright. Carter’s 1997 play, As Bees in Honey Drown, is just as clever but has much more cohesion than 2010’s Mr. and Mrs. Fitch.

As for the Fitches, in this tale they’re trapped (if living in a swank Manhattan duplex can be classified as being trapped) between the wicked fun of churning out celebrity gossip, and their growing contempt for the infotainment-saturated new media (blogs, Twitter, etc.). When they invent a celebrity named Jamie Glenn, more out of situational desperation than of guile, the made-up VIP becomes a tabloid sensation, with other scribes even co-opting his biography. This undoubtedly is Beane’s jaundiced and justifiable take on what constitutes news, but in Mr. and Mrs. Fitch, the crisis never seems all that serious. Moreover, there is never any doubt that, in the end, the Fitches, in spite of not being on the same page sexually (also played strictly for laughs), will carry on, martinis in hand.

Still, Oswald and Campbell rise giddily above the deficiencies of the play itself and practically ensure a good time for anyone with a soft spot for Cole Porter, high style and verbal hijinks.

Mr. and Mrs. Fitch runs through April 14 at the Moxie Theatre in Rolando. $18-$35; backyardrenaissance.com

Opening:

Church: Young Jean Lee’s play explores her lifelong struggles with Christianity and is presented like a church service. Presented by InnerMission Productions and Dramatists Play Service, it opens in previews April 4 at the Diversionary Black Box Theatre in University Heights. innermissionproductions.org

Servant of Two Masters: The world premiere of a new adaptation of Carlo Goldoni‘s classic comedy about a trickster who attempts to serve two masters at the same time. Written by Samantha Ginn and AJ Knox, it opens in previews April 5 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

They Promised Her the Moon: The West Coast premiere of Laurel Ollstein’s drama about Jerrie Cobb, who trained in NASA’s “Mercury Seven” program in the ’60s, but wasn’t chosen to go to space despite outperforming her male counterparts. Directed by Giovanna Sardelli, it opens April 6 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

All in the Timing: David Ives’ Off-Broadway hit is a series of one-act comedies exploring relationships, communication and intimacy. Directed by David Ellenstein, it opens April 10 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Now Playing:

Jake’s Women: Neil Simon’s classic comedy about a novelist who has flashbacks of the varying women that have come in and out of his life. Directed by Robyn Smith, it runs through April 7 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

Our Town: Thorton Wilder’s Pulitzer-winning drama follows two families in a small town in New Hampshire as they navigate love, marriage and death. Presented by Patio Playhouse Youth Theatre, it runs through April 7 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Diana: The world premiere musical tells the story of Princess Diana from her humble beginnings as a kindergarten teacher to her death in 1997. Written by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, it runs through April 14 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Godspell: Stephen Schwartz’s musical interpretation of the Gospel of Matthew is set in New York City. Presented by Vanguard, it runs through April 14 at the Westminster Theatre in Point Loma. vanguardsd.org

Angels in America—Millennium Approaches: Part one of Tony Kushner’s modern classic about a group of New Yorkers dealing with life and death decisions in the midst of the ’80s AIDS crisis. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through April 20 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Angels in America—Perestroika: Part two of Tony Kushner’s modern classic about a group of New Yorkers dealing with life and death decisions in the midst of the ’80s AIDS crisis. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through April 20 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Chaps!: In WWII-era London, a crew of BBC workers must fill in for a group of cowboy singers when they don’t show up. Written by Jahnna Beecham & Malcolm Hillgartner, it runs through April 20 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Hedwig and the Angry Inch: John Cameron Mitchell’s queer-rock musical film tells the tale of a transgender East German rockstar who is just looking for her other half. Directed by Matt M. Morrow, it runs through April 22 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. diversionary.org

Bullshot Crummond: In this pulp fiction parody, British hero Hugh “Bullshot” Crummond must rescue a kidnapped scientist from an evil Count. Directed by Paul Morgavo, it runs through April 22 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Cabaret: The classic musical about an American writer swinging it up in a 1930s Berlin nightclub. Directed by Julia Cuppy, it runs through April 28 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Life After: Britta Johnson’s new musical about a teenager searching for answers after her father mysteriously dies. Directed by Barry Edelstein, it runs through April 28 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Return Engagements: Bernard Slade’s comedy presents the story of three couples in a series of vignettes and then catches up with them 25 years later. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through April 28 at the Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Menopause The Musical: Four women with seemingly nothing in common bond over the travails of their changing bodies all set to the classic songs from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. It runs through June 2 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre