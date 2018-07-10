‘Queens’ and ‘The Lorax’ satisfy in different ways

× Expand Photo by Jim Carmody Queens

Queens is the story of some remarkable women, though neither is of royal blood. The women are immigrants to the U.S. from countries as disparate as Poland, Afghanistan and Honduras, and all of whom are seeking the deep-seated dream of a better life in America, land of supposed opportunity. The “Queens” in Martyna Majok’s play refers more directly to the easternmost borough in New York City. It is there, in the basement of a rundown tenement, that two intersected stories are told of immigrant women surviving on strength, spirit and bonding.

Under the direction of Carey Perloff, La Jolla Playhouse is staging the West Coast premiere of this new work from Majok, recipient of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Tense and emotive, Queens is riveting throughout its 70-minute first act, which flits in time between 2001 and 2017. The second act, however, turns cynical and histrionical, diluting to some extent the overall staying power of the play. This does not in any way diminish the performances of the six cast members, half of whom assume dual roles. Noteworthy is Jolly Abraham who, as Aamani, speaks with both the yearning and the apprehension of immigrants everywhere.

Queens runs through July 29 at La Jolla Playhouse. $25 and up; lajollaplayhouse.org

****

The audience cheers when the little, beaver-like guy with the bushy mustache announces, “I am the Lorax. I speak for the trees.” He’s the conscience and soul of the new musical based on what Dr. Seuss said was his favorite book, The Lorax. And it’s somehow fitting that this environmentally biting show opened at the Old Globe Theatre the same week that Scott Pruitt resigned as head of the EPA that he’d been charged with making toothless.

As for the musical, produced by the Globe and Children’s Theatre Company of Minneapolis in partnership with London’s Old Vic, it tries boldly to appeal both to kiddies and adults. There are fuzzy animal characters and dazzling puppetry for the former, and a couple of noisy showstoppers (“Super Axe Hacker,” “Thneed 2.0”) for the latter. At times the big-show wows come close to overwhelming the sweet, simple message: that the flora and fauna of our planet are more important than money. But The Lorax is so meticulously presented that only a climate-change denier could complain.

The Lorax runs through Aug. 12 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. $30 and up; theoldglobe.org

Opening:

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum: Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical comedy about a Roman slave who hatches a matchmaking plan in order to gain his freedom. Directed by David Ellenstein, it opens July 11 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

The Zoo Story: Edward Albee’s one-act about a lonely man who begins to talk to another man with mixed results. Presented by Backyard Renaissance Company, it opens July 12 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. backyardrenaissance.com

Annie: A redheaded orphan sings and dances her way to a better life. Presented by Vanguard, it opens July 13 at the Westminster Theatre in Point Loma. vanguardsd.org

Out on a Limb—New Plays from America’s Finest City: As if the title didn’t give it away, a collection of world-premiere productions from local playwrights. It opens July 13 at the Scripps Ranch Theatre. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Reefer Madness The Musical: Based on the 1936 propaganda film, this musical pokes fun at the 20th century hysteria surrounding cannabis. It opens July 13 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

The Wizard of Oz: Young actors perform the classic tale of a Kansas girl who gets swept away to a faraway land of witches, wizards and scarecrows. Presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, it opens for three performances on July 13 at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside. oceansidetheatre.org

Xanadu: In this musical based on the infamous film, a Greek muse descends from Mt. Olympus in order to inspire a Venice Beach artist to build a roller disco. Directed by Teri Brown, it opens July 13 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Forever Plaid: The popular musical set in the ’50s tells the story of four boys who set out to become a singing vocal quartet. It opens July 14 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre

Newsies: Disney’s smash Broadway musical about the Newsboys Strike of 1899. It opens July 18 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Now Playing:

Once: A guitarist and pianist form a musical connection on the streets of Dublin in this Tony-winning musical based on the hit indie film. Directed by Kerry Meads, it runs through July 22 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

The Tempest: In Shakespeare’s dark comedy, a king and his crew shipwreck on what they think to be a deserted island, but is actually populated by a magical cast of characters lead by a former duchess. Kicking off the 2018 Shakespeare Festival, it runs through July 22 at the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at the Old Globe in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Queens: A world premiere play from Pulitzer-winning writer Martyna Majok about a young woman who moves to New York in hopes of starting a new life. Directed by Carey Perloff, it runs through July 29 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Love/Sick: John Cariani’s romantic comedy is a collection of interconnected short plays set in suburbia. Directed by Kristen Fogle, it runs through Aug. 5 at Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Romeo and Juliet: Arguably Shakespeare’s most famous play, it tells the tale of two teenagers who fall in love despite their families being at war. Presented by the Pickwick Players and the Poway Performing Arts Company, it runs through Aug. 5 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. pickwickplayers.net

Monty Python’s Spamalot: The legendary comic troupe’s musical parody about the Knights of the Round Table. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Aug. 12 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax: The Oliver Award-winning musical tells the classic tale of a mustachioed, Walrus-looking thingy trying to save all the trees in the Truffula forest. Co-presented by the Children’s Theatre Company, it runs through Aug. 12 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org