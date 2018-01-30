‘The Full Monty’ and ‘Outside Mullingar’ are nice Valentine’s options

× Expand Phoot by Ken Jacques Stephen Schmitz and Vanessa Dinning in Outside Mullingar

Valentine’s Day is a couple of weeks away, but love is already in bloom at Scripps Ranch Theatre, which is staging a quaint and shamelessly romantic production of John Patrick Shanley’s Outside Mullingar. This four-person play set on adjoining cattle and sheep farms in the Irish countryside was presented two years ago by the San Diego Rep. The Scripps Ranch version—a co-production with Oceanside Theatre Company and directed by Kathy Brombacher—is a reiteration of the 2014 love story’s charm. It’s also a reminder of the script’s fatal flaw in the motivation department. No spoilers forthcoming.

Nevertheless, the Scripps Ranch cast is great. Stephen Schmitz (so memorable in last year’s Falling from InnerMission Productions) and Vanessa Dinning play two lonely neighbors approaching middle age, and both ideally suited to the prevailing sentimentality, right down to spot-on Irish accents. Jim Chovik and Dagmar Fields complement this pair as two oldsters on the doorstep of death. When Dinning and Schmitz’s characters eventually connect, hankies will come in handy.

Outside Mullingar runs through Feb. 18 at Scripps Ranch Theatre. $31-$34; scrippsranchtheatre.org

****

The Full Monty is a whoo-hoo-hoo show, especially for the women in the audience. Always has been. Always will be. That’s not to say that The Full Monty, now nearly 18 years old after first opening at the Old Globe Theatre, isn’t likable or enjoyable. Sure, it’s a one-bit wonder, as in “Wonder when the guys will take their clothes off?”

Yet the musical’s story of six unemployed steelworkers in Buffalo who decide to dance-strip to make ends meet and to validate themselves is an undeniable crowd pleaser.

So it is at the Horton Grand Theatre downtown, where San Diego Musical Theatre’s winning ensemble earns its hoots and hollers. Steven Freitas, Jonathan Sangster, Danny Stiles and Ron Christopher Jones lead the way, with Joy Yandell and Jeannette Burmeister ensuring that the men don’t completely steal the show. Choreographer Paul David Bryant and director Neil Dale orchestrate all the antics nicely on an undersized stage that gets crowded but never out of control.

The Full Monty runs through Feb. 25 at the Horton Grand Theatre, downtown. $30-$70; sdmt.org

Opening:

Wrestling Jerusalem: Aaron Davidman’s one man show about his personal journey to understand the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Presented by the Center for Jewish Culture, it happens Feb. 1 at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theater in La Jolla. sdcjc.org

I Love You Because: A card writer’s life is turned upside down after meeting a photographer in this modern, musical interpretation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Directed by Justin Tuazon, it opens Feb. 2 at the O.B. Playhouse. obtheatrecompany.com

The Cake: A baker is forced to reexamine her long-held beliefs on marriage when she is asked to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple. Written by Bekah Brunstetter, it opens Feb. 6 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

A Raisin in the Sun: Lorraine Hansberry’s masterpiece about a Black family living on the South Side of Chicago struggling to decide how to spend an insurance check. Presented by the UC San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance, it opens in previews Feb. 7 at the Mandell Weiss Theatre at UCSD in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu