‘The Imaginary Invalid’ is an amazing farce of nature

The appeal of Fiasco Theater’s artistry is the complete delight with which its troupe members perform and create on stage. Three years after its well-received production of Into the Woods at the Old Globe, the Fiasco players are back with an even finer offering, their adaptation of Moliere’s The Imaginary Invalid. You may have seen before this 17th century farce about a hypochondriac father and the daughter he seeks to marry off, for purely self-interested reasons, to a dolt of a doctor. But odds are you’ve never seen it like this, with the Fiasco ensemble (directed by cast members Jessie Austrian and Noah Brody) performing original music (by Ben Steinfeld), and invigorating this old comedy-ballet to the point that it feels spontaneous and new.

Aside from the Act 2-opening scene in which the “invalid” (Andy Grotelueschen) and his brother (Paul L. Coffey) debate his ridiculous hypochondria, the production moves along rapidly and happily. There’s a keen sense that the Fiasco gang (which also includes Kevin Hafso-Koppman, Jane Pfitsch and Emily Young) is having a helluva good time. So will you.

The Imaginary Invalid runs through July 2 at the Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Balboa Park. $29 and up; oldglobe.org

Whether in mid-song or mid-sob, Aurora Florence is the life force behind North Coast Repertory Theatre’s production of The Spitfire Grill, a sincere, often-sad 2001 musical adaptation of a 1996 film. Florence, an original member of the alt-rock band Imagine Dragons, is Perchance (Percy) Talbott, recently out of prison and doing a different kind of time in a small Wisconsin town where secrets are kept, gossip flows freely and people drop their g’s when they’re talkin’. How Percy comes to transform them all is the crux of the show by James Valq and Fred Alley, which gets a heartfelt staging at the North Coast Rep under Jeffrey B. Moss’ direction. The women’s parts are the best written in this musical, and the female characters enjoy the best songs, too. Taking advantage besides Florence are Meghan Andrews, the single-named Devlin as the Spitfire’s spit-and-vinegar owner, and in a wee but howling part as the town gossip, Maggie Carney.

The Spitfire Grill runs through June 25 at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. $42-$53; northcoastrep.org

Opening:

Aida: The Tony-winning rock opera from Elton John and Tim Rice about an Egyptian prince who falls in love with a slave. Presented by Moonlight Stage Productions, it opens June 14 at the AVO Playhouse in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Now Playing:

Beauty and the Beast: The musical production based on the Disney movie about a grumpy hairball and the belle who loves him. Presented by Star Repertory Theatre, it runs through June 18 at the Lyceum Theatre in Downtown. patioplayhouse.com

The Bodyguard: In this Broadway musical, a singer has to hire a bodyguard to protect her from an unknown assailant, but then things get romantic. Based on the iconic Whitney Houston film, it runs through June 18 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in Downtown. broadwaysd.com

Damn Yankees: The iconic musical about a rabid baseball fan who sells his soul to the devil in order to save his favorite team. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it oruns through June 18 at the Spreckels Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

The Old Man and the Old Moon: The West Coast premiere of the musical that centers on the mythological tale of an old man who plunges the world into darkness after his wife leaves home. Presented by PigPen Theatre Company, it runs through June 18 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Shockheaded Peter: A musical set in Victorian England about a demented monster who punishes misbehaving children. If it’s any incentive, David Bowie once called the musical “absolute bliss.” Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through June 18 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Nana’s Naughty Knickers: Katherine Di Savino’s comedy about a young New York woman who finds out that her grandmother is selling handmade lingerie to other senior citizens. Directed by Robyn Smith, it runs through June 18 at PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

The Revolutionists: Four women, including former queen Marie Antoinette, plot against extremists during the French Revolotion in Lauren Gundersen’s irreverent comedy. Directed by Jennifer Eve Thorn, it runs through June 25 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

The Spitfire Grill: A woman with a mysterious past attempts to redeem herself in small-town America in James Valcq’s acclaimed musical drama. Directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, it runs through June 25 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

The Imaginary Invalid: Molière’s funny masterpiece about a hypochondriac who wants his daughter to marry a doctor, but, naturally, she’s in love with another man. Presented by Fiasco Theatre, it runs through July 2 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

James and the Giant Peach: The family-friendly musical about a young orphan hanging out with a bunch of bugs inside a big piece of fruit. Based on the Roald Dahl book and presented by the Pickwick Players, it runs through July 2 at the Coronado Playhouse. pickwickplayers.net

Escape to Margaritaville: A resort worker falls head over heels for a tourist in this world premier musical featuring the tunes of Jimmy Buffett. Directed by Christopher Ashley, it runs through July 9 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Loves and Hours: Friends of a recently divorced empty nester tries to find new love despite the varying dramas surrounding him. Written by Stephen Metcalfe and presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through July 2 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Withering Heights: A comical retelling of Emily Bronte’s classic romance where the entire play is performed by only two actors. Presented by the Roustabouts Theatre Company, it runs through July 9 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. theroustabouts.org

King Richard II: Robert Sean Leonard returns to the local stage as the title character of this Shakespeare play about a reckless king. The first play in the Summer Shakespeare Festival, it runs through July 15 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Big Fish: A musical about a southern salesman who spins tall tales to his son throughout his life. Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the motion picture by Tim Burton, it runs through July 30 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story: The hit musical about the bespectacled ‘50s musician who changed rock ‘n’ roll forever and (spoiler alert!) died in a tragic plane crash. Presented by Intrepid Theatre Company, it runs through July 2 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp and July 15 through Aug. 27 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org