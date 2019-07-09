‘The Luckiest’ deals in life and death

× Expand Photo by Jim Carmody The Luckiest

Lissette is having a death party. When it’s over—when the guacamole and chips have been consumed and the margaritas downed—she will drink a fatal cocktail that will end her life with dignity at 38 years old.

The Luckiest, now playing at La Jolla Playhouse, is neither morbid nor overly sentimental in spite of its subject matter. Melissa Ross’ play was produced as part of the Playhouse’s formative DNA New Works Series. The world-premiere production presents Lissette, portrayed in a bravura performance by Aleque Reid, as a gutsy woman who decides to take as much control over her death as she has her life. In doing so, she enlists the help of her best friend Peter (Reggie D. White) and, more reluctantly, her mother Cheryl (Deirdre Lovejoy). Over 90 minutes, the story moves back and forth in time as all three characters confront a reality that’s known to bring out the best, as well as the worst, in human beings. This is especially true of those who care for one another.

Jaime Castañeda, who served as the Playhouse’s associate artistic director from 2014 to 2018, returns to helm The Luckiest. Still, for all of the playwright’s considerable insight, the play itself strains to achieve the most effective level of dark comedy. What’s more, none of the dramatic scenes between Lissette and the other two characters are as visceral as the audience-facing monologue she delivers toward the end of the play, where she explains the devastation and hopelessness of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It’s a shame that explanation couldn’t have been integrated into the narrative of the play rather than isolated, even if it’s intended this way for maximum impact.

Ross does build intricacies into her three principals, most of all Lissette, who is no long-suffering saint. She confronts her fate with anger, fear and no small amount of courage. As played by White, Peter is the giving, no-B.S. friend who anyone would be lucky to have in their day-to-day life and especially in a life-or-death crisis. Lovejoy’s mama Cheryl, played with a Boston accent so heavy it sometimes overpowers her lines, skirts the fringe of caricature, but finds a genuineness about two-thirds through the story.

The Luckiest is most certainly a message play, though it’s an important and affirming one.

The Luckiest runs through July 28 at La Jolla Playhouse’s Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, UCSD. $39-$47; lajollaplayhouse.org

Opening:

Another Roll of the Dice: This world premiere musical works as a pseudo sequel to Guys and Dolls and includes hits from the Frank Loesser songbook. Based on the stories of Damon Runyon, it opens July 10 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

The Wizard of Oz: The story of a Kansas farm girl who gets swept up in a tornado, gets attacked by a lion and kills two witches, but somehow manages to never stop singing. Directed by Lesley K. Pearson, it opens July 11 at the VANGUARD at Westminster Theatre in Point Loma. vanguardsd.org

Out on a Limb—New Play Festival: A collection of world-premiere productions from local playwrights. It opens July 12 and runs through July 21 at the Scripps Ranch Theatre. scrippsranchtheatre.org

The Wizard of Oz: Another production of the classic tale of Dorothy trying to find her way home. Directed by Becky Brooks, it opens July 12 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Matilda: The musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s tale about a witty young schoolgirl who may or may not have telepathic powers. Presented by Moonlight Stage Productions, it opens July 17 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Million Dollar Quartet: A musical about the legendary 1956 Sun Records meeting between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Presented by Lamb’s Players Theatre, it opens July 17 at The AVO Playhouse in Vista. lambsplayers.org

Now Playing:

Miss Saigon: The Broadway production of Claude-Michel Schönberg’s adaptation of Madama Butterfly tells the story of a young woman who falls in love with a young GI during the Vietnam War. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through July 14 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in Downtown. broadwaysd.com

As You Like It: The summertime Shakespeare Festival kicks off with the Bard’s romantic comedy about a cross-dressing woman who stumbles into a magical forest. Directed by Jessica Stone, it runs through July 21 at the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Avenue Q: A musical comedy about a recent college grad who moves to New York City and is surrounded by foul-mouthed puppets. Presented by OB Theatre Company, it runs through July 28 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. newvillagearts.org

Little Shop of Horrors: The classic comedic musical about a nerdy flower shop employee who develops a bizarre relationship with a talking carnivorous plant. Directed by Alan Menken, it runs through Aug. 4 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

The Sunshine Boys: Neil Simon’s comedy about a young theatre agent who attempts to reunite his famous uncle with his former vaudevillian acting partner after a 12-year estrangement. Directed by Steve Murdock, it runs through Aug. 4 at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Mixtape: A “totally awesome” musical revue of the fashion, fads and songs of the 1980s. Directed by Kerry Meads, it runs through Aug. 11 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

The Tale of Despereaux: Based on the children’s book, this musical tells the tale of a mighty mouse who wants to become a knight. Presented by PigPen Theatre Co., it runs through Aug. 11 at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Rock of Ages: A musical about a young rocker who falls for a smalltown transplant amongst the decadence of the Sunset Strip hair metal scene of the ’80s. Presented by Cygnet Theatre Company and featuring the music of bands such as Bon Jovi, Styx, and Whitesnake, it runs through Aug. 25 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com