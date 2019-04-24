‘The Servant of Two Masters’ has a little bit of everything

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott The Servant of Two Masters

From the everything-but-the-kitchen-sink department comes New Village Arts Theatre’s The Servant of Two Masters. An adaptation of Carlo Goldoni’s 1746 commedia dell’arte piece, it clocks in at two-and-a-half unbridled hours, and features slapstick, actors in drag, one-liners of the “And Don’t Call Me Shirley” variety, fart jokes, sight gags, a chase to the Benny Hill theme song, contemporary references to pop culture and icons, puns, pratfalls, double entendres and more. Much, much more.

This adaptation must have been a blast to write for co-authors AJ Knox—who also directs—and Samantha Ginn, who stars as the eponymous servant doing double duty. I’d imagine the initial sessions had to have been something like, “Let’s try this!” and “Yeah! Then let’s do that!” and finally, “And then how ‘bout this?!”

Fact is, not everything works in a show this long and rambling. How could it? There’s enough material for two Naked Gun movies and a Monty Python sketch or three thrown in for good measure.

What does work is Ginn’s performance. Her ferocious energy, lightning-fast wit and breathless physicality make The Servant of Two Masters, even in its excess, watchable every second she’s onstage. Robin Williams would be proud of a performance as frantically creative as Ginn’s take on the servant.

Never mind the original Goldoni story of disguise, romance and the machinations of Truffaldino, the servant on which this adaptation is based. That narrative, deconstructed for modern-day relevance and hipness, is just a pretext for the many characters to frolic and have fun, often at each other’s expense. Besides Ginn, there are worthy performances from fellow cast members Tony Houck (like Ginn and Knox, an NVA artistic associate) as a spurned bridegroom with a pink bicycle. There’s also the gruff-voiced Max Macke, who’s dressed up as the unlikeliest woman in creation as Truffaldino’s love interest Smeraldina.

Cast members repeatedly remind the audience in wink-wink fashion that this is a play and certainly not one to be taken very seriously. Going into The Servant of Two Masters expecting a courtly costume comedy would be a grave mistake indeed. This is escapist entertainment of the wackiest kind.

The Servant of Two Masters runs through May 5 at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. $25-$36; newvillagearts.org

