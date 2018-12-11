‘The Year to Come’ is reflection in reverse

× Expand Photo by Jim Carmody The Year to Come

There’s nothing particularly novel about telling a story in reverse chronological order. Harold Pinter did it (Betrayal). Seinfeld did it (“The Betrayal” episode). The fact that playwright Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone) does it in her new play, The Year to Come, should not be the main attraction of this world-premiere at La Jolla Playhouse. What should be is how Ferrentino paints a portrait of a family that’s fractured by its differences, but who are somehow still faithful enough to each other to gather every New Year’s Eve.

The Year to Come, directed by Anne Kauffman, is not as funny as it tries to be in some places (mostly in Act One), nor as moving as it hopes to be in others (mostly in Act Two). Still, it’s strangely absorbing to watch its characters move uneasily back in time (the play starts in 2018 and returns, scene by scene, all the way to 2000), accruing all the scars and life lessons that will explain their dysfunction at the play’s beginning. Everyone’s got issues and some are obvious early on in The Year to Come. Others are revealed in the past, even well into the past. Ferrentino has crafted that fate-filled family history to explain who these people will become: an argument-prone family that reunites on the last day of each year on Frank (Jonathan Nichols) and Estelle’s (Jane Kaczmarek) well-appointed Florida patio, complete with pool (yes, there’s one on the stage).

Some of the interpersonal conflicts seem easy and contrived: Frank’s a macho right-winger of Cuban heritage; Estelle is Jewish; son Jim (Adam Chanler-Berat) is gay, and his lover-then-husband Sinan (Pomme Koch) is a Muslim; Aunt Pam (Marcia DeBonis) has ovarian cancer and is married to an African-American ex-standup comic (Ray Anthony Thomas). Etcetera, etcetera. But again, when the years roll back, the tensions and miscommunications residing in them provide perspective. If only it was that easy for the rest of us.

The Year to Come features some exceptional performances. In addition to Kaczmarek’s loving and vulnerable Estelle, Peter Van Wagner as family patriarch Pop-Pop basks in two audience-pleasing sequences—the first in a monologue urging his brood to quit complaining and enjoy life and the second when he plays guitar and rocks out to “Viva Las Vegas.”

The Year to Come runs through Dec. 30 at La Jolla Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre, UCSD. $20-$86; lajollaplayhouse.org

