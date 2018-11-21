‘This Beautiful City’ explores a time when holy rollers ruled

× Expand Photo by Simpatika This Beautiful City

The setting for the forthright musical This Beautiful City is Colorado Springs in 2006, around the time of that year’s midterm elections. There, a Rocky Mountain high prevails: Evangelicals galore are getting high on Jesus. That’s bad news for non-believers. It’s even worse news for anyone with an alternative lifestyle. The faithful, with their frozen, imbued smiles, are fighting a ballot measure that would acknowledge same-sex domestic partnerships. The bringers of the fire and brimstone in this case are the New Life Church, founded by Ted Haggard.

Into this pit of intolerance ventured The Civilians, an investigative theater company from New York City. Its interviews with principals on both sides of the holy war resulted in This Beautiful City, written by the group’s Steven Cosson and Jim Lewis, with music and lyrics by Michael Friedman (who passed away last year from complications related to HIV/AIDS). Though it debuted 10 years ago, This Beautiful City is only now receiving its San Diego premiere at Diversionary Theatre under the direction of Matt Morrow. The production is spirited and wonderfully performed. It boasts an ardent, versatile ensemble of actors, all portraying multiple persons in the Colorado Springs maelstrom. The standouts are Michael Cusimano and Tony Houck, who, in addition to acting, play guitar and keyboards respectively.

The tone of the show wavers between parodying the nearly cultish (almost too cultish to parody) evangelicals, and striking serious chords about the hate masquerading as love that beset the picturesque Colorado community. When the scandal surrounding Haggard (which led to his downfall) arrives, This Beautiful City goes from simmer to boil.

Much of the time, the humor is more persuasive than the show’s quieter moments, which can come across as being even more sanctimonious than the sanctimony being assailed. However, Friedman’s musical numbers reverberate with emotion in the small but acoustically sound Diversionary space. This Beautiful City’s presence on the local theater scene now—when holiday fluff will soon take over almost completely—guarantees that a thoughtful alternative is available. It asks its audiences to ponder the true meaning of love and good will.

This Beautiful City runs through Dec. 16 at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. $15-$55; diversionary.org

Opening:

A Doll’s House, Part 2: The local premiere of Lucas Hnath’s Tony-winning sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 classic, which sees the protagonist living a new life free from the bonds of marriage and motherhood. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it opens in previews Nov. 21 at the Lyceum Stage Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot: Set in a purgatorial place, this dark comedy examines the life of the Bible’s most infamous betrayer. Presented by Trinity Theatre Company, it opens Nov. 23 at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center in the East Village. trinityttc.org

Waitress: Featuring songs from Sara Bareilles, this Tony-winning musical centers on a smalltown waitress and master pie maker who dreams of a better life. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens Nov. 27 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

A Christmas Carol: The mean and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge gets visited by three ghosts and, well, you probably know the rest. Adapted to be a musical by Sean Murray for Cygnet Theatre, it opens in previews Nov. 28 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com