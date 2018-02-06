‘Vietgone’ goes all out and ‘Cloud Tectonics’ stops time

The ingenuity of playwright Qui Nguyen is on exuberant display in the San Diego Repertory Theatre’s production of his 2015 play Vietgone. His “geek theater” play is populated by everything from renegade bikers and pot-happy hippies to sword-wielding ninja warriors. At the core, however, is the story of how Nguyen’s Vietnamese parents fled the fall of Saigon in 1975, only to meet in an American refugee camp and begin a sex-crazed love affair.

In spite of a good deal of sophomoric comedy and some anachronistic rapping, Vietgone advances a thoughtful, sobering premise about the war and its aftermath told from the viewpoint of those whose country was its bloody battleground. In an all-around impassioned performance, Ben Levin soars as South Vietnamese pilot Quang, while Katherine Ko brings attitude and fire to the part of his lover, Tong, whose ardency conceals many hurts. A graphic novel come to life, Vietgone is at times overwrought and searching for easy laughs, but its meditative side has staying power.

Vietgone runs through Feb. 18 in the Lyceum Space in Horton Plaza, downtown. $20-$65; sdrep.org

****

Jose Rivera’s emotionally rhapsodic Cloud Tectonics is the first mainstage production mounted by Teatro Pueblo Nuevo, New Village Arts Theatre’s bicultural outreach initiative. The time-tripping love story—with an apocalyptic, but also idealized Los Angeles as its backdrop—dates back to the 1995 Humana new-play festival in Louisville and to the La Jolla Playhouse, where it made its West Coast premiere. At NVA, Herbert Siguenza directs a sensual staging that evokes the dreamlike play’s dark and inscrutable atmospherics yet places the emphasis where it should be: on its passionate and yearning characters.

Nadia Guevara beautifully underplays Celestina del Sol, the anchor of the tale and the woman who, in Rivera’s world of magical realism and metaphor, can stop time with and for love. The unsuspecting but powerless Anibal de la Luna (Jose Balistrieri) learns this one night (or is it two years?) challenges his very comprehension of time and much more. Cloud Tectonics, like other fabulist works of literature or drama, resides in its enchantment with the inexplicable and the lyricism of its words.

Cloud Tectonics runs through Feb. 25 at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. $33-$36; newvillagearts.org

Opening:

Dirty Dancing: The Broadway production of the hit musical based on the ‘80s movie about a naïve young woman who falls for the charms of a resort dance instructor. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens Feb. 9 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Uncle Vanya: A world premiere translation of Anton Chekhov’s classic play about an uncle and a niece who get caught up in family drama when a distant relative decides to sell their estate. It opens Feb. 10 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org