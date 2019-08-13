‘33 1/3 - House of Dreams’ is a dream

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott 33/1/3—House of Dreams

For those with long memories and silvering hair, 33/1/3—House of Dreams is a great big nostalgic hug. For music lovers in general, this world premiere at the San Diego Repertory Theatre is a delightful and revealing chronicle of Gold Star Recording Studios, from which Top 40 hits flowed like fine wine. Written by Jonathan Rosenberg and Brad Ross, in collaboration with Steve Gunderson and Javier Velasco (who directs), House of Dreams is a docu-musical focused on Gold Star co-founders Stan Ross (played by Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper) and Dave Gold (Jacob Caltrider). The rest of the cast members play everyone from Phil Spector (Collin Leydon) and Brian Wilson (Joshua Penrod) to Tina Turner (Janae Parson is a showstopper).

The hits (there are too many to list here) just keep on coming in this show, but House of Dreams isn’t just another churned-out jukebox musical. The odyssey of Stan (the dreamer) and Dave (the technical wizard) may be star studded, but it’s a genuinely human one. With a massive cast, multiple set pieces and costumes, not to mention a band that features 20 musicians, House of Dreams is the Rep at its most ambitious. And with all this talent involved, it becomes its own house of dreams.

33/1/3 House of Dreams runs through Aug. 25 on the Lyceum Stage in Horton Plaza, downtown. $25-$72; sdrep.org

• • •

Herbert Siguenza is a sheer joy to watch and listen to in his solo show, A Weekend with Pablo Picasso. First produced six years ago at the San Diego Repertory Theatre, where Siguenza is a playwright in residence, the 80-minute piece is now being staged at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. Directed again by Rep associate artistic director Todd Salovey, the play has a smaller stage this time around, but remains just as lively and engaging.

Siguenza portrays Picasso in 1957, residing in France and having just been commissioned to create six new works over the course of one weekend. Siguenza, a talented artist in his own right, actually produces some of them with great flourish during the swiftly paced performance, all the while treating the audience to the insights and delights of the singular master that was Picasso.

A Weekend with Pablo Picasso runs through Aug. 25 at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. $25-$39; newvillagearts.org

Opening:

Tenderly—The Rosemary Clooney Musical: The San Diego premiere of the musical based on the life of the pop singer behind hits such as Come On-a My House” and “Botch-a-Me.” Directed by Michael Marotta, it opens Aug. 15 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Little Women: The musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel about four sisters in Civil War America. Presented by Patio Playhouse, it opens Aug. 16 at the Kit Carson Amphitheatre in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Dance Nation: A dance team of adolescent girls prepare for a competition while also navigating the doubt and optimism that comes with pre-pubescence. Written by Clare Barron, it opens in previews Aug. 17 at the MOXIE Theare in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

Two Sisters and a Piano: A staged reading of Nilo Cruz’s play about a romantic obsession that complicates the lives of two sisters under house arrest during the Pan American Games in ’90s Cuba. Presntned by the Carlsbad Playreaders, it happens Aug. 19 at the Carlsbad Dove Library. carlsbadplayreaders.org

Tampons, Dead Dogs and Other Disposable Things: A staged reading of a new play by Shairi Angle, as part of the Veterans Playwriting Workshop. The reading is free but RSVP is required. It happens Aug. 19 at the Forum Theatre at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

The Coast Starlight: Keith Bunin’s world premiere play about six strangers on a train from L.A. to Seattle who must come to terms with their past and find a way forward together. Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, it opens Aug. 20 at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org