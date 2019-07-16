A heroic mouse and hair metal

× Expand Photo by Jim Cox The Tale of Despereaux

Pigpen Theatre Co.’s The Tale of Despereaux is an enchanting adaptation of the 2003 fantasy novel by Kate DiCamillo and the animated film that followed five years later. While the story itself, about a courageous little mouse rescuing a beautiful kidnapped princess, is simple enough for children to understand and enjoy, it’s adults who will most appreciate this world-premiere musical at the Old Globe Theatre.

This is the seven-member Pigpen troupe’s second go-round at the Globe following 2017’s The Old Man and the Old Moon. While that production had its charms, The Tale of Despereaux is much more entertaining, possibly owing to the clever alternating of puppets and actors as the chief rodent characters, Despereaux and Roscuro the rat (who’s really the more compelling of the two). But in addition to the enthusiasm and versatile musicianship of the Pigpen players, Despereaux delights with its ingenious props, inventive visual effects and a grand fairytale set by Jason Sherwood. Another fine addition is Pigpen’s decision to employ actors as collaborators, among them the crystalline-voiced Taylor Iman Jones and Betsy Morgan, as well as the spunky Bianca Norwood as Despereaux.

The Tale of Despereaux runs through Aug. 11 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. $30 and up; theoldglobe.org

No doubt about it, the ’80s produced some cutting-edge music. None of that music, however, is in Rock of Ages, the 2005 jukebox musical by Chris D’Arienzo. Instead, the production is populated by thumping power-rock songs and dubious resurrections of Journey, Foreigner and Twisted Sister. The good news is that Rock of Ages is a fun show anyway. Its storyline—loosely concerning a would-be rocker (Rory Gilbert), a wannabe actress (Megan Carmitchel) and a Sunset Strip club threatened by a corporate wrecking ball—feels like it was written over a bong and a bag of Oreos.

As such, no one onstage takes it too seriously, so silliness is as preordained as guitar solos. Cygnet Theatre’s production offers up a skilled band conducted by Patrick Marion and winning turns from many in the large cast, including Bryan Banville, Zackary Scot Wolfe, Anise Ritchie and Victor E. Chan as the narrator with “jazz hands.” (Readers will have to see the show to get that reference.)

Rock of Ages runs through Aug. 25 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. $35-$65; cygnettheatre.com

Opening:

Les Misérables: The musical story of an ex-convict trying to outrun his past against the backdrop of 19th Century France. Presented by the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, it happens July 21 at the Garfield Theatre in La Jolla. sdcjc.org

Ideation: A staged reading of Aaron Loeb’s psychological thriller about a group of corporate consultants who are trying to unravel a mystery. It happens July 22 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

The Book of Mormon: In this Broadway smash, two Mormon missionaries are sent to Africa to convert the locals, but the locals aren’t the slightest bit interested in being converted. Written by the creators of South Park, it opens July 23 at the Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com