'A Jewish Joke' is no laughing matter

× Expand Photo by Eric Woolsey A Jewish Joke

A manual typewriter, a rotary telephone and a stack of file cards of “Jewish jokes” on the desk; that’s all that long-suffering screenwriter Bernie Lutz has for company just hours away from the biggest night of his life. That big night is the Hollywood premiere of a movie written by him and his partner, Morris Frumsky. His and the absent Morris’ tuxedos await in zipped garment bags, but before Bernie can change clothes and meet his destiny, his little office at MGM Studios begins to close in on him.

So does the scourge of 1950s Hollywood: the House Un-American Activities Committee.

Marni Freedman and Phil Johnson’s one-man show A Jewish Joke (starring Johnson as the fictitious Lutz) is a telling reminder of the infamous era of Joe McCarthy, the Hollywood Blacklist, and the “pinko-commie”-seeking witch hunt that tried to, and in many cases succeeded, ruin careers and lives. A Jewish Joke was conceived a few years ago in the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s 5-Minute Play Festival. Now a one-act production, it is slated to open Off Broadway in early 2019.

For now, A Jewish Joke is kicking off the Roustabouts Theatre Company’s second season. Johnson is one of the Roustabouts’ founders, along with actor/director/writer Ruff Yeager and playwright Will Cooper. The play, directed by David Ellenstein, who is artistic director of North Coast Repertory Theatre, has already toured regionally in cities including Chicago and St. Louis. The weightiness of this re-creation of a shameful, paranoid chapter in American history is undeniable. But A Jewish Joke succeeds largely due to Johnson’s anguished portrayal of a mensch who’s fought for every little victory in life and done so with no more than his punch lines and an unflagging refusal to quit.

For 90 minutes Bernie frantically works the phone trying to save his and Morris’ dream when he learns that his partner is not only a Communist sympathizer, but an organizer as well. When he is asked to turn in Morris as a means of saving his own career, Bernie must fight again, this time with his conscience. Johnson’s performance is indefatigable and heart-rending. He somehow manages to wring laughs, mostly from the obvious one-liners that Bernie resorts to as he feels his world slipping away.

A Jewish Joke runs through April 8 at Moxie Theatre in Rolando. $38; theroustabouts.org

Opening:

Beachtown: Based on the play Beertown, this interactive and immersive musical centers around a town trying to decide what goes into a time capsule. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it opens March 22 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

DNA New Works Series: See stripped down performances of four new plays from up-and-coming writers at this annual showcase of new talent. It starts March 22 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

American Mariachi: A world premiere musical set in the ’70s about a young girl who attempts to start an all-female mariachi band, much to the disapproval of friends and relatives. Written by José Cruz González, it opens in previews March 23 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery: Ken Ludwig’s clever adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Holmes tale, The Hound of the Baskervilles. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it opens March 23 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

King Charles III: Mike Bartlett’s futuristic vision on what takes place after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the subsequent reign of her son Charles. Directed by Tyler Richards Hewes, it opens March 23 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Men on Boats: The regional premiere of Jaclyn Backhaus’ funny reimagining of the Powell Geographic Expedition of the Southwest U.S., but with an all-female cast. Directed by Melissa Coleman-Reed, it opens March 23 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: A youth production of Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical about a barber who murders his customers. Directed by Laurissa Rudgers, it opens March 23 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Love Never Dies: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to The Phantom of the Opera takes place in New York city 10 years after the original. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens March 27 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com