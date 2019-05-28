A pointed ‘Pride and Prejudice’

× Expand Photo by Karli Cadel Photography Pride and Prejudice

Sorry, Jane Austen lovers, but Pride and Prejudice is just such a bore.

But thank you to playwright Kate Hamill for putting some much-needed pizazz in the too-oft-told story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. Just as she did previously with Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, and with William Thackeray’s Vanity Fair before that, Hamill has created a contemporary adaptation of Pride and Prejudice that even the cynical at heart can appreciate.

Cygnet Theatre’s staging of Hamill’s Pride is long, but it’s also long on spirit and ingenuity. From a purely subversive standpoint, it could be thought of as “The Pointer Sisters at Pemberley.” The R&B trio’s “Jump (for My Love)” is this production’s de facto theme song, symbolic not only of Lizzy’s empowerment but also of the Hamill adaptation’s abandoning of convention.

The original novel has not been abandoned, however. This Pride and Prejudice is very much true to what Austen wrote in 1813. The premise, simply put, is that Mrs. Bennet (Shana Wride) is bound and determined to marry off her eligible daughters, Elizabeth (played with pluck and conviction by Jacque Wilke) among them. The narrative takes many a twist and turn from there, with Elizabeth’s maturation leading her to understand both herself and the nature of love itself. But this Pride and Prejudice, played out on an industrial-looking, quick-change set designed by Sean Fanning, goes where no telling of the tale has gone before.

Choreographed by Michael Mizerany and directed by Rob Lutfy, actors Kevin Hafso-Koppman, Jake Millgard and Adrian Alita (beard and all) perform at times in drag. Notably, Hafso-Koppman portrays both Mr. Bingley and the consumptive-sounding Bennet daughter Mary. Pop tunes including Madonna’s “Material Girl” and Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” supplant Regency-period harpsichord music. Comic lines and unpredictable entrances and exits prevail.

Most of this activity is apt to generate grins and chuckles more than gales of laughter. The nature of most spoofs—whether in film, on television or on the stage—is that the results are hit or miss. Devotees of the novel shouldn’t be offended; the play is, in its way a tribute. And imitation is the highest form of flattery, after all.

Pride and Prejudice runs through June 16 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. $25-$55; cygnettheatre.com

Opening:

A Walk in the Woods: Lee Blessing’s humorous drama about two arms negotiators—one from the U.S. and one from the Soviet Union—who meet to informally discuss relations between their respective countries. Directed by Richard Baird, it opens May 29 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

What You Are: JC Lee’s world premiere play about an alienated man trying to put his life together after an incident at work. Directed by Patricia McGregor, it opens May 30 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Move Over, Mrs. Markham: This comedic British farce centers on a series of miscommunications that result in a series of couples and lovers to all gather at the same London flat. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it opens May 31 at the Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

The Complete History of America (Abridged): This romp attempts to recount 600 years of history in 90 minutes, with hilarious results. Presetend by Trinity Theatre Company, it opens June 1 at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center in Downtown. trinityttc.org

Little Shop of Horrors: The classic comedic musical about a nerdy flower shop employee who develops a bizarre relationship with a talking carnivorous plant. Directed by Alan Menken, it opens June 1 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Native Voices at the Autry’s 25th Festival of New Plays: Three staged readings of new plays by Native American playwrights. It happens June 1 and June 2 at the Theodore and Adele Shank Theatre at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Significant Other: A gay man in New York City begins to question his capacity to be loved after his friends all begin to get married. Written by Joshua Harmon, it opens June 1 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. diversionary.org

Put Your House in Order: Part romantic comedy, part thriller, this world-premiere play centers on a first date that quickly turns into something deadly serious. Directed by Lili-Anne Brown, it opens June 2 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Sonnets for an Old Century: Jóse Rivera’s anthology-style play that showcases a series of sonnets presented as if they’re the final testament of the characters. Directed by Kym Pappas, it opens June 5 for four performances at the Arthur Wagner Theatre at UC San Diego in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

Now Playing:

Exit Laughing: Paul Elliot’s comedy about three Southern women who steal their beloved friend’s ashes from a funeral home so they can have one more night out together. Directed by Gil Savage, it runs through June 2 at PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

Fiddler on the Roof: The Broadway revival production of the acclaimed musical about a Jewish milkman whose newly married daughters are moving further away from traditional values. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through June 2 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

The Gods of Comedy: Ken Ludwig’s comedy about two Ivy League professors who summon ancient Greek deities only to see them enjoy college life a little too much. Directed by Amanda Dehnert, it runs through June 2 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Menopause The Musical: Four women with seemingly nothing in common bond over the travails of their changing bodies all set to the classic songs from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. It runs through June 2 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre

Venus in Fur: The lines between acting and reality blur in David Ives’ erotic drama about a playwright who falls for his lead actress. Directed by James Darvas, it runs through June 15 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista.

The Old Man and the Old Moon: PigPen Theatre Co.’s fantastical musical about a man who must leave his lunar duties behind in order to find his wife. Directed by Desha Crownover, it runs through June 16 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical about a vengeful barber who begins to kill customers. Directed by Manny Bejarano, it runs through June 16 at the OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com