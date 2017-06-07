A revolutionary premise

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Jo Anne Glover (left) and Lisel Gorell-Getz in The Revolutionists

Lauren Gunderson’s meta-theatrical, contemporary-voiced Revolutionists imagines a 1790s France awash in violence and blood in which activist playwright Olympe de Gouges (Jo Anne Glover) is struggling to articulate the turmoil in her homeland and stand up for her gender. In the process, she encounters the deposed Marie Antoinette (Lisel Gorell-Getz) and a political assassin (Samantha Ginn), both of whom want their stories told as the guillotine looms. Olympe’s best friend, Marianne Anelle (Cashae Monya), is a composite character based on Gunderson’s research into the concurrent Haitian Revolution. Perhaps not coincidentally, this character’s conviction throughout the play resounds loudest.

Directed at Moxie Theatre by Jennifer Eve Thorn, The Revolutionists, in spite of its historical setting, is a hip and relevant comedy replete with self-conscious quips about writing, theater and even audiences. Yet it’s the play’s sober side—that devoted to justice, personal liberty and women standing up for themselves—that is charged and insightful. What might be awkward exposition succeeds on the basis of a resourceful cast unafraid of operating in both worlds. Further enhancing this production are scenic and projection design by Emily Small, Jennifer Brawn Gittings’ period costumes and, of course, Gunderson’s incisive script.

The Revolutionists runs through June 25 at Moxie Theatre in Rolando. $15-$30; moxietheatre.com

• • •

The aftermath of a fifth-grader’s suicide, realized in a visceral confrontation between the boy’s grieved but hostile mother (Jyl Kaneshiro) and his stricken teacher (Carla Nell), consumes the 75 tense minutes of Johnna Adams’ Gidion’s Knot, running through Saturday at Diversionary Theatre’s Black Box space. You’ll be consumed, too, by this brutal, claustrophobic play’s disturbing and violent imagery. The propped-up debate about creative freedom in the classroom (and of childhood) is never really a debate at all, as the mother resorts to cruelty while the teacher sobs and submits. InnerMission Productions’ Gidion’s Knot spares none of Adams’ ferocity. It makes for a discomfiting after-school experience, even without the presence of the principal.

Gidion’s Knot runs through June 10 at Diversionary Theatre’s Black Box in University Heights. $25; innermissionproductions.org

Opening:

Gruesome Playground Injuries: Rajiv Joseph’s stirring dramedy that follows the intersecting lives of two friends over the span of 30 years. Directed by Carla Harting, it opens June 7 at the UCSD Arthur Wagner Theatre in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

Big Fish: A musical about a southern salesman who spins tall tales to his son throughout his life. Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the motion picture by Tim Burton, it opens June 9 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

James and the Giant Peach: The family-friendly musical about a young orphan hanging out with a bunch of bugs inside a big piece of fruit. Based on the Roald Dahl book and presented by the Pickwick Players, it opens June 9 at the Coronado Playhouse. pickwickplayers.net

Beauty and the Beast: The musical production based on the Disney movie about a grumpy hairball and the belle who loves him. Presented by Star Repertory Theatre, it opens June 10 at the Lyceum Theatre in Downtown. patioplayhouse.com

King Richard II: Robert Sean Leonard returns to the local stage as the title character of this Shakespeare play about a reckless king. The first play in the Summer Shakespeare Festival, it opens June 11 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Withering Heights: A comical retelling of Emily Bronte’s classic romance where the entire play is performed by only two actors. Presented by the Roustabouts Theatre Company, it opens in previews June 11 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. theroustabouts.org

The Bodyguard: In this Broadway musical, a singer has to hire a bodyguard to protect her from an unknown assailant, but then things get romantic. Based on the iconic Whitney Houston film, it opens June 13 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in Downtown. broadwaysd.com

Now Playing:

Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years: This play presents the real-life memories of the civil rights era as recalled by the two iconic sisters. It runs through June 11 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Damn Yankees: The iconic musical about a rabid baseball fan who sells his soul to the devil in order to save his favorite team. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it oruns through June 18 at the Spreckels Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

The Old Man and the Old Moon: The West Coast premiere of the musical that centers on the mythological tale of an old man who plunges the world into darkness after his wife leaves home. Presented by PigPen Theatre Company, it runs through June 18 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Shockheaded Peter: A musical set in Victorian England about a demented monster who punishes misbehaving children. If it’s any incentive, David Bowie once called the musical “absolute bliss.” Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through June 18 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Nana’s Naughty Knickers: Katherine Di Savino’s comedy about a young New York woman who finds out that her grandmother is selling handmade lingerie to other senior citizens. Directed by Robyn Smith, it runs through June 18 at PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

The Spitfire Grill: A woman with a mysterious past attempts to redeem herself in small-town America in James Valcq’s acclaimed musical drama. Directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, it runs through June 25 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

The Imaginary Invalid: Molière’s funny masterpiece about a hypochondriac who wants his daughter to marry a doctor, but, naturally, she’s in love with another man. Presented by Fiasco Theatre, it runs through July 2 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Escape to Margaritaville: A resort worker falls head over heels for a tourist in this world premier musical featuring the tunes of Jimmy Buffett. Directed by Christopher Ashley, it runs through July 9 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Loves and Hours: Friends of a recently divorced empty nester tries to find new love despite the varying dramas surrounding him. Written by Stephen Metcalfe and presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through July 2 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story: The hit musical about the bespectacled ‘50s musician who changed rock ‘n’ roll forever and (spoiler alert!) died in a tragic plane crash. Presented by Intrepid Theatre Company, it runs through July 2 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp and July 15 through Aug. 27 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org