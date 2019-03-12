‘Diana’ is a royal romp

× Expand Photo by Little Fang Diana

The “People’s Princess” might have very well appreciated the spirit of rebellious fun that envelops the world-premiere musical Diana, at the La Jolla Playhouse. What, in lesser hands, could have been conceived as a pious bore is just the opposite in this production written by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan.

This “biopic” of a musical chronicles, in whirlwind fashion (and that’s saying something in a two-hour, 30-minute show), the life of Lady Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, often with tongue-firmly-in-cheek. Whether it’s portraying the paparazzi in all its predation (the tune “Snap, Click”) or the liberated Di retaliation-dancing in her famous F-U dress (“The Dress”), this production, directed by the Playhouse’s Christopher Ashley, shines brightest when it’s not taking itself too seriously.

The book by DiPietro leans heavily on the first stage of Diana’s (Jeanna de Waal) life, from her meeting with Prince Charles (Roe Hartrampf) through their storied wedding, the births of William and Harry and up to the point where the princess realizes her marriage is a sham and Charles’ true love is the married Camilla Parker Bowles (Erin Davie). The post-divorce years do show Diana’s humanitarian efforts, but there’s no mention of boyfriend Dodi Fayed. The auto accident that ended her life is treated briefly and very tastefully.

The musical score has its share of swelling ballads, each of which was orchestrated by the gifted de Waal. Most of them bring credible passion to the production, but it’s actually the novelty numbers featuring the press and the dress, as well as one introducing the hunky James Hewitt with whom Diana had an affair, that are the most memorable.

Judy Kaye does double duty as Queen Elizabeth and romance novelist Barbara Cartland, and she soars over the top in the latter role, but who cares? Every performance except for de Waal’s is arguably eclipsed by William Ivey Long’s costume design. The attention to historical authenticity for these costumes will blow away Diana fanatics and lifetime Royals enthusiasts.

With its gravitas taking a back seat to spectacle and flash, Diana may disappoint the reverent and the proprietary. For others who simply crave a couple hours of pure entertainment (Broadway, anyone?), this show is sure to please.

Diana runs through April 14 at La Jolla Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre, UCSD. $91-$136; lajollaplayhouse.org

Opening:

Lost in Yonkers: Neil Simon’s Pulitzer-winning comedy about a New York family, led by a stern grandmother, who’s just trying to get by and get along after the son leaves town for work. It opens March 14 at the Broadway Theatre in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

Spring Awakening: Featuring music from Duncan Sheik, this acclaimed musical tells the tale of a group of teenagers discovering themselves and each other. Presented by the Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department, it opens March 14 at the Stagehouse Theatre in El Cajon. grossmont.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/theater-arts/

Hookman: Lauren Yee’s award-winning slasher comedy about a college freshman attempting to adjust to campus life while also looking out for a serial killer. Presented BY SDSU and Moxie Theatre, it opens March 15 at the SDSU Experimental Theatre in the College Area. moxietheatre.com

Menopause The Musical: Four women with seemingly nothing in common bond over the travails of their changing bodies all set to the classic songs from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. It opens March 15 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre

Next to Normal: A staged reading with music of the Pulitzer-winning musical about a suburban family dealing with mental illness. Presented by the Carlsbad Playreaders, it happens March 18 at the Carlsbad Dove Library. carlsbadplayreaders.org

Seeger: This one-man-show, written and performed by Randy Noojin, tells the tale of folk singer and activist Pete Seeger via song and stories. It happens March 18 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Closing soon:

Tiny Beautiful Things: The West Coast premiere of Nia Vardalos’ (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) play that follows the complicated life of an advice columnist and the many readers she advises. Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, it runs through March 17 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Now Playing:

Smokey Joe’s Café: The hit Broadway musical features the songs of the iconic songwriters Leiber and Stoller, the duo behind hits such as “Charlie Brown,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Stand By Me.” Directed by Tony Houck, it runs through March 10 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Dancing Lessons: A young man with Asperger’s develops an unlikely connection with an injured Broadway dancer after seeking lessons. Written by Mark St. Germain and presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, it runs through March 17 at The Brooks Theatre in Oceanside. oceansidetheatre.org

Footloose: The Musical: A young man moves to a small town only to find out that dancing is outlawed. Well, that doesn’t stop him from moving those hips. Presented by the Pickwick Players, it runs through March 17 at the Carlton Oaks School Theatre in Santee. pickwickplayers.net

Gabriel: Four women attempt to protect a mysterious stranger after finding him washed ashore on an island under Nazi occupation. Written by Moira Buffini, it runs through March 24 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

10 Out of 12: Anne Washburn’s brutally honest comedy about the pitfalls and shenanigans that often happen backstage during a technical theatre rehearsal. Directed by Keith Anderson, it runs through March 31 at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa.

Jake’s Women: Neil Simon’s classic comedy about a novelist who has flashbacks of the varying women that have come in and out of his life. Directed by Robyn Smith, it runs through April 7 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

Chaps!: In WWII-era London, a crew of BBC workers must fill in for a group of cowboy singers when they don’t show up. Written by Jahnna Beecham & Malcolm Hillgartner, it runs through April 14 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Angels in America—Millennium Approaches: Tony Kushner’s modern classic about a group of New Yorkers dealing with life and death decisions in the midst of the ’80s AIDS crisis. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through April 20 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com