A youthful ‘Macbeth’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Trinity Theatre Company Courtney Sims (left) and Randy Coull in Macbeth

Shakespeare’s Macbeth, often referred to in traditionally superstitious theatre circles as “The Scottish Play,” is back yet again on a San Diego stage. But this Macbeth is a bit different: It’s performed by an almost entirely non-professional cast and supported by a volunteer crew. The producer is the six-year-old Trinity Theatre Company, whose young co-founders brought to fruition a dream they first shared while they were classmates at San Diego High School.

That dream, according to Trinity’s 24-year-old artistic director, Sean Boyd, was to “unify friends, family and the community by putting on shows of societal value.” He and Kenden Reed, who manages the business side of the nonprofit company, started out with “no capital,” but just two months after graduation, they presented their first show, Brian Friel’s Lovers, at Community Actors Theatre in City Heights. Twenty-some productions later, Trinity Theatre Company is tackling Macbeth at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center in Downtown, which it leases in five-month increments for not only the theater, but for the office space upstairs as well. Reflecting its artistic diversity, Trinity will present Joseph Kesselring’s comedy Arsenic and Old Lace this summer and Stephen Adly Guirgis’ The Last Days of Judas Iscariot beginning in late November, which Boyd will direct.

Trinity’s Macbeth is directed by Coronado Playhouse board member Thomas Haine, who Boyd says “has a passion for this work. He gave me a thousand reasons why we had to do it.” Haine’s adaptation of the script features 14 actors (three of which are kids), including nonprofessionals such as Kristen Washington as (a very promising) Lady Macbeth and local fixture Mark C. Petrich (Moxie Theatre, the North Coast Rep., among others) as the play’s comic-relief porter.

“We want people with a lot of experience to be involved with those with less experience,” says Boyd.

Besides its mainstage productions, Trinity Theatre Company is heavily involved in arts education, which includes workshops, classes and productions for young audiences. “It’s (arts education) something we take very seriously,” said Boyd, who made his own acting debut at age 10 in a production of The Grapes of Wrath.

Macbeth runs through March 18 at Tenth Avenue Arts Center, downtown. $18-$28; trinityttc.org

Opening:

A Bench in the Sun: Two lifelong friends become rivals when they begin competing for the affection of a woman who just moved into the retirement home. Written by Ron Clark, it opens March 9 at PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

Company: Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning musical about an unapologetic bachelor who begins to question his single life after a series of interactions with married friends. Directed by Stephen Brotebeck, it opens March 9 at the SDSU Experimental Theatre in the College Area. ttf.sdsu.edu

Lend Me a Tenor: Set in 1930’s Cleveland, a manager of an opera company must scramble after his lead singer drops dead. Presented by Vanguard, it opens March 7 at the Westminster Theatre in Point Loma. vanguardsd.org

Spike Heels: Teresa Rebeck’s biting dramedy about four morally flawed New York characters caught in a series of love triangles. Directed by Charley Miller, it opens March 9 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

POP Tour 2018—Home of the Brave: A new play featuring a collection of scenes and stories inspired by interviews with real-life children whose family members are serving in the military. It opens for four public performances March 10 at the Rao and Padma Makineni Play Development Center in La Jolla. lajollaplayhouse.org

The Skriker: Caryl Churchill’s playful drama about a fairy who transforms itself into various people and things in order to manipulate the lives of two young mothers. Directed by Jon Reimer, it opens March 13 at the Arthur Wagner Theatre at UC San Diego in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

A Jewish Joke: Set in 1950s Hollywood, a blacklisted Jewish screenwriter fights back against the Communist witch hunt the best way he knows how: with his jokes. Presented by the Roustabouts Theatre Co., it opens in previews March 14 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. theroustabouts.org