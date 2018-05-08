‘Smokey Joe’s Café’ is filled with ageless oldies

× Expand Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams Smokey Joe’s Cafe

Its songs may seem old (they are), but the longest-running Broadway musical revue ever is still blessed with the endurance and exuberance of youth. The 39-tune celebration of composers Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller is returning to New York in July for a much-anticipated engagement at Off-Broadway’s Stage 42. That’s 23 years after it opened on the Great White Way and ran for more than 2,000 performances. But Smokey Joe’s Café is open for business locally right now, at OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista where it’s directed and choreographed by Shirley Johnston, who is also a member of the nine-person cast.Officially titled Smokey Joe’s Café: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller, this two-act show is a jukebox musical in the purest sense. It’s 100-percent sung through, with no spoken book, and its tunes are not strictly connected in any discernible theme. In the first act, for example, the comedic “Poison Ivy” is sandwiched between the torchy “Fools Fall in Love” and the vampy “Don Juan,” while in Act 2, “Jailhouse Rock” (complete with the ensemble in prison stripes) bisects the jazz-inflected “Some Cats Know” and the swooning “Spanish Harlem.” But continuity is less important than the Leiber and Stoller songs themselves, which over the course of two hours also include classics like “Kansas City,” “There Goes My Baby,” “On Broadway,” “Hound Dog,” “Young Blood,” “Yakety Yak,” “Love Potion #9” and the unifying finale “Stand By Me.”

OnStage Playhouse’s cast is mostly young, and they are talented and sincere in their renderings. Standouts include Dominique Dates, Raymond Stradford III and the versatile, aforementioned Johnston. Her choreography is industrious and contributes added dimension to what otherwise would be an oldies concert. Consequently, the group numbers, which sometimes features the entire cast in dance mode, are Smokey Joe’s Café’s high points. The solo vocalizations in general are overwrought.

A six-member band, which includes 15-year-old Alvin Paige on saxophone, cranks out the tunes with gusto. While the narrow confines of the Onstage theater makes entrances and exits from the wings awkward, the spry and multi-costumed (courtesy of Pam Stomply-Ericson) cast never misses a beat.

Smokey Joe’s Café runs through June 9 at OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. $25; onstageplayhouse.org

Opening:

Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure: The famous detective takes on one more case just as he’s about to retire. Presented by Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department, it opens May 10 at the Stagehouse Theatre in El Cajon. grossmont.edu

Steel Magnolias: Five Louisiana women bond over love and mortality in Robert Harling’s classic play. Directed by Lynn Wolsey, it opens May 11 at the PowPAC Community Theater in Poway. powpac.org

A Thousand Splendid Suns: The So-Cal premiere of Ursula Rani Sarma’s stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s novel about three generations of Afghan women. Directed by Carey Perloff, it opens May 12 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Madres: When a young Argentinian woman goes missing, her mother and grandmother will stop at nothing to fight her. Based on the true story of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in ’70s Argentina, it opens in previews May 13 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

The Wind and the Breeze: A young hip-hop MC is challenged to a battle by his closest mentees in this world premiere play from Nathan Alan Davis. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens in previews May 16 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Now Playing:

Hairspray: The hit musical about a social outcast who becomes an overnight sensation after going on a ’60s dance show. Presented by JCompany Youth Theatre, it runs through May 13 at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre in La Jolla. sdcjc.org

How the Other Half Loves: Sir Alan Ayckbourn’s biting comedy about three couples whose lives are about to get a whole lot closer. Directed by Geoffrey Sherman, it runs through May 13 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach.

Passage Into Fear: This thriller is set during World War I and is based on the Hitchcock classic The Lady Vanishes. Presented by the North County Players, it runs through May 13 at the Veterans Museum in Balboa Park. northcountyplayers.org

Peter and the Starcatcher: Rick Elice’s musical that recount the origin story of Peter Pan and most of the other characters that live in Neverland. Directed by Raylene J. Wall, it runs through May 13 at the Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

The Kitchen Witches: To archenemies begin hosting a cable-access cooking show and quickly find their insulting banter is a hit with audiences. Written by Caroline Smith, it runs through May 20 at the Broadway Theatre in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

Noises Off: Michael Frayn’s classic play-within-a-play that exposes the inner workings of a theatre troupe as they hilariously attempt to perform a production of Nothing On. It runs through May 20 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Red: John Logan’s drama about abstract expressionist Mark Rothko as he prepares a new piece commissioned for the Four Seasons Restaurant in New York City. Presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, it runs through May 20 at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside. oceansidetheatre.com

The Sisters Rosenweig: An American woman living in London is all set to throw herself a 54th birthday, but things begin to get complicated when her sisters and other sordid characters start showing up. Written by Wendy Wasserstein, it runs through May 27 at the Patio Playhouse Theatre in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

South Pacific: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical about two intercultural romances set on a Pacific island during World War II. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through May 27 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

