All-female cast steers ‘Men on Boats’

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Men on Boats

Men on Boats has to be the most exhausting show of the year to date. Not for audiences, mind you, who should be entertained by New Village Arts Theatre’s white-knuckle dramatization of an epic journey through churning waters into the Grand Canyon. But Men on Boats’ 10 actors—all of them women portraying men—tirelessly create the illusion of these adventurers challenging the wrath of the Green and Colorado Rivers by rowing, grunting, shouting and flailing. The perspiration onstage is real.

Jaclyn Backhaus’ play, directed at NVA by Melissa Coleman-Reed, follows the 1869 quest of an intrepid four-boat crew led by one-armed explorer John Wesley Powell. The U.S. government-funded mission was to make the first successful passage by men of European descent through the treacherous waters of the Grand Canyon. Men on Boats chronicles this dangerous trip and does so with the device of an all-woman cast, including NVA Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner as Powell.

With nothing more than projections (by Melanie Chen Cole) of the rivers’ furious white water and towering red rocks (designed by Christopher Scott Murillo) behind them, Kurner and company ably achieve the impression of an adventure that would seem extremely difficult to portray on a theater stage. It helps that the actors are in nearly perpetual motion and in a consistent state of full-throated excitement. As for the gender switch, it doesn’t add any layering of understanding to the story, though the physicality of the actors demonstrates that there is no battle with nature that is the province of one sex.

While the steady Kurner is Men on Boats’ anchor, the most nuanced performance of the ensemble is delivered by Nancy Ross in the role of William H. Dunn, who recognizes the peril of the exploit, challenges Powell’s judgment and even comes close to crumbling.

Men on Boats is better at spectacle and ingenuity than it is at being a play. Its episodes are drawn out, its humor sometimes strained, and the ending is clunky and unsatisfying. There must be, however, only admiration for its director, who must navigate a cinematic story on a theater stage. The same can be said for the 10 women who give their all and in a fashion that would have made Powell’s crew proud.

Men on Boats runs through April 22 at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. $33-$36; newvillagearts.org

Opening:

Judas Unicorn: A staged reading of a new play based on Sam Wohl’s graphic novel about a family living in the woods in a future where humans are considered an invasive species. Presented by Company 157, it happens April 12 and 13 at the VAF 302 Performance Space at UC San Diego in La Jolla. visarts.ucsd.edu

Beyond Prison Walls: The Playwrights Project and San Diego State University present three staged readings of plays written by prisoners at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. Directed by Olivia Espinosa, it happens April 12 through April 15 at the SDSU Experimental Theatre in the College Area. playwrightsproject.org

True West: A staged reading of Sam Shepard’s play about two estranged brothers who are reunited at their mother’s house to disastrous results. Presented by San Diego Actors Theatre, it happens April 15 at the La Jolla Riford Library. sdactorstheatre.net

Now Playing:

Beachtown: Based on the play Beertown, this interactive and immersive musical centers around a town trying to decide what goes into a time capsule. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through April 15 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

The Happiest Place on Earth: The West Coast premiere of Phillip Dawkins’ one-man show about an infamous trip his family took to Disneyland after their father (Dawkins’ grandfather) dies. Directed by Jonathan L. Green, it runs through April 15 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery: Ken Ludwig’s clever adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Holmes tale, The Hound of the Baskervilles. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through April 22 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Buyer & Cellar: A hit Off-Broadway comedy about an unemployed actor who becomes Barbara Streisand’s personal shopkeeper. Directed by Randall Hickman, it runs through April 22 at Vista’s Broadway Theatre. broadwayvista.biz

King Charles III: Mike Bartlett’s futuristic vision on what takes place after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the reign of her son Charles. Directed by Tyler Richards Hewes, it runs through April 22 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

A Little Night Music: In Stephen Sondheim’s musical, a freewheeling woman gets caught up when both of her lovers show up with their wives to a weekend in the country. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through April 22 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Men on Boats: The regional premiere of Jaclyn Backhaus’ funny reimagining of the Powell Geographic Expedition of the Southwest U.S., but with an all-female cast. Directed by Melissa Coleman-Reed, it runs through April 22 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Soul Doctor: Josh Young stars in this autobiographical musical about Jewish folk singer Shlomo Carlebach and his unlikely friendship with fellow singer Nina Simone. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through April 22 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

American Mariachi: A world premiere musical set in the ‘70s about a young girl who attempts to start an all-female mariachi band, much to the disapproval of friends and relatives. Written by José Cruz González, it runs through April 29 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Wanderers: Anna Zeigler’s world premiere drama about two seemingly different couples whose lives are mysteriously connected. Directed by Barry Edelstein, it runs through May 6 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

How the Other Half Loves: Sir Alan Ayckbourn biting comedy about three couples whose lives are about to get a whole lot closer. Directed by Geoffrey Sherman, it runs through May 13 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Noises Off: Michael Frayn’s classic play-within-a-play that exposes the inner workings of a theatre troupe as they hilariously attempt to perform a production of Nothing On. It runs through May 20 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org