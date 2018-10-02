Women on the verge

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Bull in a China Shop

When it comes to Bryna Turner’s Bull in a China Shop, let’s get the obvious metaphor out of the way: The “bull” is the singularly-focused revolutionary activist Mary Woolley, and the “china shop” is the former Holyoke Seminary for Women in the early 20th century.

But from the opening moments of Bull in a China Shop, it’s clear that Woolley’s revolutions—academic, social and personal—are not to be solely grounded in historical context. The recording of a solemn chorale is shattered by contemporary rock, and there is, indeed, a riot grrrl soundscape that recurs throughout this San Diego premiere at Diversionary Theatre.

The anachronistic music is but a small part of Bull in a China Shop’s nod to universal relevancy. Its five female characters speak in anything but hushed Victorian tones, and though they are costumed for the early 1900s, their tight collars and long skirts do not emotionally bind them. Woolley (Jo Ann Glover) was a Wellesley academic who became president of Mount Holyoke College and, for more than 30 years, reshaped it in her intensely feminist mindset. Jeannette Marks (Tamara McMillian) followed her to Mount Holyoke, where she taught English and eventually became department chair. She was also Woolley’s lover.

Written primarily in short, confrontational scenes, the play depicts a Woolley embattled on two fronts: The perpetual fight for the liberation of women both in academia and beyond; and the one to convince her lover that her idealism has not been traded for power or individual recognition.

Still, the true drama in Bull in a China Shop resides not so much in Woolley and Marks’ stalwart commitment, but in their enduring relationship, tenderly conveyed by Glover in the more strident, humorless role. There’s also McMillian as Marks, a character drawn with more complexity. In this staging, directed by Kim Strassburger, the most resonant scenes include one with Woolley on a trip to China, likening her loving connection to Marks to a pair of devoted swans. This is punctuated by a blazingly funny solo turn by Andrea Agosto as a scorned, lovesick student of Marks.

At only 85 minutes, Bull in a China Shop is a sometimes-choppy affair, but it leaves the audience wanting more time with these two remarkable women whose influence is surely felt today.

Bull in a China Shop runs through Oct. 14 at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. $15-$55; diversionary.org

Opening:

Hir: Taylor Mac’s acclaimed comedy about an Afghanistan veteran, who returns home to find his parents, as well as his transgender sibling, at war with each other. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens in previews Oct. 3 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Deathtrap: Ira Levin’s classic thriller about a struggling writer who tries to finagle a script from a promising young playwright. Presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, it opens Oct. 5 at the Brookes Theatre in Oceanside. oceansidetheatre.org

Macbeth: A young prince murders and schemes his way to the throne of Scotland in Shakespeare’s bloody classic. Part of the 22nd annual Free Classic Play series, it opens Oct. 5 at The Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Persuasion: The California premiere of the musical adaptation of Jane Austen’s tale of a Navy captain trying to persuade a woman he’s worth it even though she rejected him two years before. Directed by Robert Smyth, it opens Oct. 5 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Wait Until Dark: An adapted version of Frederick Knott’s 1966 thriller about a blind woman trying to escape her own apartment after three men break in. Directed by Jacob Hatch, it opens Oct. 5 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Guadalupe in the Guest Room: The West Coast premiere of Tony Meneses’ play about a recently widowed gringo attempting to bond with his Mexican mother-in-law even while both are mourning. Presented by Teatro Pueblo Nuevo, it opens Oct. 6 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Now Playing:

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: The touring Broadway production of the musical about one of the most iconic singer/songwriters, who penned countless hits in the ’60s and ’70s. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through Oct. 7 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Communicating Doors: Alan Ayckbourn’s comic thriller about three women, each of them involved in a murder, who all have the same hotel suite in common. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through Oct. 7 at the Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch.

The Glaspell Project: Two one-act plays by Susan Glaspell: Trifles, about two women who understand a local murder better than the male investigators, and Woman’s Honor, a comedy that takes down chivalry. It runs through Oct. 7 at the SDSU Experimental Theatre in the College Area. ttf.sdsu.edu

All My Sons: Arthur Miller’s classic play about the relationships between fathers and sons, as well as the emotional tolls of war. Directed by James Darvas, it runs through Oct. 13 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Bull in a China Shop: The San Diego premier of Bryna Turner’s comical story of two important women (Mary Woolley and Jeannette Marks), who electrified the suffrage movement in the early 20th century. Direceted by Kim Strassburger, it runs through Oct. 14 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. diversionary.org

The Heart of Rock & Roll: The world premiere musical—featuring the hits of Huey Lewis and the News—tells the story of Bobby, a blue-collar Chicagoan who reluctantly gives up his dreams of rock stardom to make it in corporate America. It runs through Oct. 21 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Hundred Days: Husband and wife team Shaun and Abigail Bengson’s new musical about a 100-day relationship and how one should make every moment count. Written with playwright Sarah Gancher, it runs through Oct. 21 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Young Frankenstein: The musical adaptation of the classic Mel Brooks spoof of the iconic tale of a doctor bringing a corpse to life. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Oct. 28 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. http://welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre